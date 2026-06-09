Married OnlyFans Creator, 32, Breaks Down in Tears After Being Sentenced for Killing Man, 55, During Fetish-Filled $11K Intimacy Session

Rylaarsdam had an emotional breakdown on the stand as a judge read her sentence. The 32-year-old sobbed loudly as she apologized to the victim’s family.

"It needs to be said, there are no words. There are no words," she kept repeating. "I'm sorry' is not enough, and I have a million emotions, but I would say the desire to go back and undo this would be at the top. If I could change this…"

As Radar reported, an affidavit revealed Michael Dale, 55, paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 to engage in fetish play, asking her to "wrap him up in Saran Wrap like a mummy, glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet, and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut."