Married OnlyFans Creator, 32, Breaks Down in Tears After Being Sentenced for Killing Man, 55, During Fetish-Filled $11K Intimacy Session
June 9 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
An OnlyFans model and high-priced escort who accidentally killed a man while filming fetish content broke down in tears as a California judge sentenced her to four years in prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
Michaela Rylaarsdam pleaded guilty last month after a man died when she placed duct tape over his mouth and a plastic bag and Saran Wrap over his head during a kinky encounter.
'I'm Sorry Is Not Enough'
Rylaarsdam had an emotional breakdown on the stand as a judge read her sentence. The 32-year-old sobbed loudly as she apologized to the victim’s family.
"It needs to be said, there are no words. There are no words," she kept repeating. "I'm sorry' is not enough, and I have a million emotions, but I would say the desire to go back and undo this would be at the top. If I could change this…"
As Radar reported, an affidavit revealed Michael Dale, 55, paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 to engage in fetish play, asking her to "wrap him up in Saran Wrap like a mummy, glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet, and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut."
This Was Her First Time Engaging in BDSM Acts
Rylaarsdam had not engaged in BDSM acts in the past, and responders discovered Dale’s limbs were bound so tightly during the encounter that he was unable to free his mouth and head, resulting in asphyxiation.
As her confined client gasped for air on the floor, Rylaarsdam allegedly performed s-- acts nearby for an OnlyFans video she recorded on her phone.
He remained inside the bag for approximately eight minutes, leading him to be declared brain-dead the following day. A few days after that he was taken off life support.
A lawyer for the mother-of-three claimed the act was consensual, and she never anticipated or wanted it to be fatal.
Another Secret Life
In addition to her OnlyFans site, Rylaarsdam had another secret life booking exotic dancers for private events under the pseudonym "Asshley SinCal," running her own party entertainment business throughout California.
According to the SinCal Party Entertainment website: "SinCal Strippers are unique and a class of our own. Our Strippers are hand-selected by the owners and must carry themselves to bring the highest levels of a s--- professionalism."
Rylaarsdam boasted to employing at least 50 strippers – both men and women – for a variety of packages that average as much as $400 per performer.
Options include fully nude lap dances, sensual games, hot oil rubdowns and a "complimentary shower show at the end to wash off all that Sinful fun!"
A Budding Business
The goal for the entertainers was to set them up with the tools they need to go into business for themselves.
In a video on her site describing her approach, Rylaarsdam explained: "Everybody wants to be an entrepreneur and we get that. I have never felt that everybody was meant to be a stripper forever. I know that this is something where you get in and you get out."
The businesswoman advises the showgirls and guys need credit, connections and people in their corner.
She said: "I want our employees to be setup for success. I want them to walk away from SinCal with the tools they need to be able to build their own business. I need to leave this world knowing that I did more than just setting people up for private parties."