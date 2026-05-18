Omnia Dayclub’s Star-Studded Grand Opening Had LeBron James, Sofia Vergara, a Trojan Horse and an Insane Motorcycle Jump – Because Las Vegas

If you needed a sign that summer in Las Vegas is officially here, OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar just delivered it in the most spectacular way possible. Tao Group Hospitality threw open the doors to their brand-new 46,000-square-foot dayclub at Caesars Palace this weekend, and the opening was everything you'd expect from one of the most anticipated venue launches in Vegas history -- celebrities, surprises, world records, and a party that never once let up.

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Source: Getty Images for TAO Group

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LeBron and Savannah Made It a Royal Affair

Saturday's crowd was already buzzing when LeBron James and his wife Savannah arrived at OMNIA Dayclub, slipping in while RÜFÜS DU SOL had the venue completely locked in. The NBA superstar was escorted straight to a VIP cabana, where he spent the afternoon holding court in the most relaxed, King James way imaginable -- sunglasses on, good company all around. Corey Gamble, boyfriend of momager Kris Jenner, made his way over to LeBron's cabana at one point, and the two were spotted sharing laughs and conversation like old friends catching up. It was that kind of afternoon.

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A Lineup That Reads Like an Awards Show Guest List

The celebrity energy at OMNIA Dayclub's opening weekend was truly something. Mehcad Brooks, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell and Zoey Deutch all made appearances, soaking in the sunshine and the scene. Sofia Vergara brought the glamour, arriving with her boyfriend Douglas Chabbott and her son, looking every bit as radiant as the venue deserved.

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Source: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Tiny Boats, a Trojan Horse and Pure Vegas Magic

Part of what made OMNIA Dayclub's opening weekend so unforgettable was how the venue committed to the spectacle at every turn. Bottle service arrived poolside via tiny boats that cruised across the water to waiting guests -- a touch that was equal parts charming and completely over the top in the best way. And then, in true OMNIA fashion, a Trojan Horse made a full appearance through the crowd. It was theatrical, it was unexpected, and honestly it was perfect. This is a venue that clearly understands the assignment.

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Source: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Colby Raha Made History Right Above the Party

Sunday took things to a whole new level. X Games legend Colby Raha -- a 12-time medalist and world-record holder -- launched his motorcycle more than 100 feet into the air over the famous Caesars Palace front fountains, the very same spot where Evel Knievel attempted his legendary jump back in 1967. Raha, who founded Record Breakers, was going after his own world record for the highest motorcycle jump ever, and he nailed it while Martin Garrix was performing inside OMNIA Dayclub for a packed Sunday crowd. The jump soared directly above the dayclub, meaning guests inside got a view that felt almost too good to be real. Only in Las Vegas.

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The Venue Itself Is Worth the Trip

Even without the celebrities and the world records, OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar would be a destination worth talking about. This is a ground-up build -- not a renovation, not a rebrand -- sitting right on Las Vegas Boulevard and connected to the existing OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge. Together the two venues create a 121,000-square-foot entertainment campus that takes you seamlessly from afternoon into the night. Rockwell Group designed the space with European beach club energy at the forefront -- think Mykonos meets the Strip, with teak wood, stacked stone, woven hyacinth accents, two beautifully shaped pools, private cabanas and VIP plunge pools that make you never want to leave. The Skybar level is its own moment, an open-air retreat with Strip views, tiered seating and cream-and-jade umbrellas that feel more like a luxe boutique hotel rooftop than anything you'd typically find at a Vegas pool.

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A New Era for Vegas Daytime Entertainment

The production specs are just as impressive: a custom 8K LED main stage screen built specifically for daytime visibility, an L-Acoustics L2 sound system, and a live multi-camera setup that turns every performance into a fully produced moment. This isn't just a dayclub. It's a full entertainment experience from the first song to the last drop. OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is open now at Caesars Palace, and if this opening weekend is any indication, it's about to become the place to be seen all summer long.

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Source: Getty Images for TAO Group