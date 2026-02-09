Not Pumped Up! Olympic Ski Jumper Refused to Inject His Manhood With Acid Before Competing — 'I Enjoy My Love Life Too Much to Do That'

An Olympic ski jumper refused to inject his manhood with acid before competing, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As for why he refused to jump on board with the popular trend, the skier insisted he enjoys his "love life too much to do that."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Are Male Ski Jumpers Injecting Hyaluronic Acid Into Their Genitals?

Source: MEGA Eddie Edwards is the most famous British person to ever compete in ski jumping.

According to a report that surfaced in German media last month, jumpers' uniforms are measured by their stride length, which is determined by a 3D scanner from the lowest point of the genital area. By allegedly injecting hyaluronic acid into their genitalia, some ski jumpers, who are competing in the Winter Olympics, hoped it would help their end result, as it would increase the girth of their manhood. Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards, the most famous British person to ever compete in ski jumping, gave his insight into the technique.

Article continues below advertisement

A Famous Ski Jumper Talks About the New Trend

Source: MEGA Eddie Edwards said he wouldn't want injecting acid into his manhood to 'affect his love life.'

Edwards insisted he never would have considered partaking in injecting his manhood, even when he was at his peak. "I wouldn’t go that far at all. I didn’t want to win that much. I enjoy my love life too much to do that," he said. "I wouldn’t want it to affect my love life for the next 30 years. I'm sure my partner now thinks I wouldn’t want to do it either!" As for how he reacted when he heard the story about men in the Olympic sport doing this, he revealed he "nearly laughed my pants off." "It’s a bit silly really," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie Edwards Doesn't Think The Injections Will Be 'Beneficial'

Source: MEGA 'A one or two-mile-an-hour gust of wind would be more beneficial,' Eddie Edwards claimed.

As for why he believes they're injecting their manhood, Edwards explained, "They’re injecting to make their p------ larger so that when they’re measured for a suit, they get a slightly bigger suit. "It'd only make literally one or two centimeters of difference. I think a one or two-mile-an-hour gust of wind would be more beneficial to you when you’re flying through the air." He didn't seem completely surprised, though, as he noted countries "have always been trying to find an advantage." "I think the Swedes once put webbing between their fingers in their gloves, elbows and legs," he shared as an example. "So that they could catch more air to fly further. Then that was all banned. Down the years, people have tried all the tricks."

Eddie Edwards Doesn't Believe 'One Centimeter' Would 'Offer Much of an Advantage'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Eddie Edwards recalled that when he was a ski jumper, he would wear a suit that was 'probably two sizes bigger than me.'