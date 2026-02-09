Your tip
Olympics

Not Pumped Up! Olympic Ski Jumper Refused to Inject His Manhood With Acid Before Competing — 'I Enjoy My Love Life Too Much to Do That'

'I didn’t want to win that much,' Eddie Edwards stated.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

An Olympic ski jumper refused to inject his manhood with acid before competing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As for why he refused to jump on board with the popular trend, the skier insisted he enjoys his "love life too much to do that."

Why Are Male Ski Jumpers Injecting Hyaluronic Acid Into Their Genitals?

Eddie Edwards is the most famous British person to ever compete in ski jumping.

According to a report that surfaced in German media last month, jumpers' uniforms are measured by their stride length, which is determined by a 3D scanner from the lowest point of the genital area.

By allegedly injecting hyaluronic acid into their genitalia, some ski jumpers, who are competing in the Winter Olympics, hoped it would help their end result, as it would increase the girth of their manhood.

Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards, the most famous British person to ever compete in ski jumping, gave his insight into the technique.

A Famous Ski Jumper Talks About the New Trend

Eddie Edwards said he wouldn't want injecting acid into his manhood to 'affect his love life.'

Edwards insisted he never would have considered partaking in injecting his manhood, even when he was at his peak.

"I wouldn’t go that far at all. I didn’t want to win that much. I enjoy my love life too much to do that," he said.

"I wouldn’t want it to affect my love life for the next 30 years. I'm sure my partner now thinks I wouldn’t want to do it either!"

As for how he reacted when he heard the story about men in the Olympic sport doing this, he revealed he "nearly laughed my pants off."

"It’s a bit silly really," he added.

Eddie Edwards Doesn't Think The Injections Will Be 'Beneficial'

'A one or two-mile-an-hour gust of wind would be more beneficial,' Eddie Edwards claimed.

As for why he believes they're injecting their manhood, Edwards explained, "They’re injecting to make their p------ larger so that when they’re measured for a suit, they get a slightly bigger suit.

"It'd only make literally one or two centimeters of difference. I think a one or two-mile-an-hour gust of wind would be more beneficial to you when you’re flying through the air."

He didn't seem completely surprised, though, as he noted countries "have always been trying to find an advantage."

"I think the Swedes once put webbing between their fingers in their gloves, elbows and legs," he shared as an example. "So that they could catch more air to fly further. Then that was all banned. Down the years, people have tried all the tricks."

Eddie Edwards Doesn't Believe 'One Centimeter' Would 'Offer Much of an Advantage'

Eddie Edwards recalled that when he was a ski jumper, he would wear a suit that was 'probably two sizes bigger than me.'

Edwards recalled when he was a ski jumper, he would wear a suit that was "probably two sizes bigger than me." He alleged he did it for "comfort," as it was "easier for me to get into my jumping position."

"But now the ski jumping suits are like a second skin, they fit very, very tightly," he elaborated. "If it was one centimeter bigger, I don’t really think that would offer much of an advantage at all."

Edwards competed in the 1988 Calgary Olympics. A 2016 film was made about his life, starring Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to commission a probe to look into allegations over the injections.

