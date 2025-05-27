EXCLUSIVE: Olympic Hero Mary Lou Retton Cried 'I Should Be Dead' After Pneumonia Battle That Left 'Lungs Scarred' Months Before DUI Arrest

At the time, after spending a month at the hospital, Retton sat down with Hoda Kotb on Today to discuss how close she came to dying.

"I should be dead," the gold medalist said during the interview.

Retton, who had to be intubated because she couldn’t breathe, recalled: “The doctors told (my four daughters) to come to say their goodbyes.

"They prayed over me, and (my daughter) McKenna, said, ‘Mommy, it’s OK, you can go. I didn’t have much of a relationship with my mother, but I can’t imagine what that was like, to watch their mom on her deathbed."