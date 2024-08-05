Your tip
Olympic Gold Medalist Spotted Sleeping in Park After Mocking 'Disappointing' Village Conditions

Source: MEGA;@HUSEINALIREZA/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

After winning the gold medal in the Olympic Paris games, Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon, 23, would rather sleep on the ground than get some rest indoors.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas caught some shut-eye while lying on the grass of a park. Dressed in blue shorts and a white tee, the Olympic gold medalist slept in a fetal position next to a bench.

Source: @HUSEINALIREZA/INSTAGRAM

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon, 23, slept on the ground next to a bench.

Over the weekend, Saudi rower Husein Alireza, 30, caught the athlete in the middle of his slumber, while outside the Village Olympique de Saint-Denis.

Husein took snapshots of Thomas as he slept and then shared them in his Instagram Stories.

The rower playfully captioned the post: "Rest today. Conquer tomorrow."

Source: @HUSEINALIREZA/INSTAGRAM

Saudi rower Husein Alireza, 30, caught the athlete sleeping and snapped the photos.

Prior to being caught snoozing outdoors, Thomas shared why he would rather sleep outdoors than step inside the building complex stationed for the athletes of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

When asked about accommodations at the Olympic Village, the swimmer did not hold back. Thomas ranted: “There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad."

Source: MEGA

Thomas Ceccon said the conditions at the Olympic Village were poor.

He continued: "Many athletes move for this reason: it’s not an alibi or an excuse, it’s the reality of what perhaps not everybody knows. I'm disappointed that I didn't make the final, but I was too tired."

He told The Sun: "It's hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon. Usually, when I'm at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I struggle between the heat and the noise."

Source: MEGA

Japanese inventor Motokuni Takaoka, founder of the Airweave mattress company, argued the beds were 'very robust.'

This isn't the first time the Olympics' accommodations faced backlash. Rumors swirled that the cardboard beds made for the athletes were “anti-sex," however, RadarOnline.com discovered the mattresses were actually sturdy enough to fit “up to three” frisky athletes.

Japanese inventor Motokuni Takaoka, founder of the Airweave mattress company, said: “I was a marathon runner so I appreciate how important it is to have a good sleep before an event."

“They would take two or three people with no worries. They are very robust. The cardboard base is very tough. They will cope with anything the athletes want to do with themselves or their friends.”

