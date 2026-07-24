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EXCLUSIVE: Olivia's Wilde Reaction — Actress 'Snubs String of Memoir Offers Fueled by Divorce and Harry Styles Fling'

Olivia Wilde allegedly has declined memoir offers fueled by her divorce and Harry Styles romance.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde allegedly has declined memoir offers fueled by her divorce and Harry Styles romance.

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July 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Olivia Wilde's recent comments about her Don't Worry Darling castmates – former flame Harry Styles and actress Florence Pugh – and her 2020 split with baby daddy ex Jason Sudeikis caused several major publishers to present the filmmaker-actress with multimillion-dollar memoir offers, but the House alum has turned them down flat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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A publishing insider called Olivia Wilde's story 'one of Hollywood's biggest untold stories.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A publishing insider called Olivia Wilde's story 'one of Hollywood's biggest untold stories.'

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"Olivia is sitting on one of Hollywood's biggest untold stories," a publishing insider said.

But a source said: "She has no desire to spend the next year reliving one of the toughest periods of her life. If she wants to set the record straight, she'll do it on her own terms – not because someone wrote a big check."

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An insider said Wilde rejected multimillion-dollar memoir offers because she wants to tell her story on her own terms.
Source: Chad Salvador/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said Wilde rejected multimillion-dollar memoir offers because she wants to tell her story on her own terms.

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In June 2026, Wilde reflected on her romance with Styles and the backlash surrounding it.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained the two had the "loveliest relationship" and it was "so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely."

She added: "I think that we existed in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen.

"I think that people were mad. It’s almost like the happiness made them mad. I would go to shows and dance, and people were like, ‘You s--t! How dare you dance and smile?’ It really did upset people, though."

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