EXCLUSIVE: Olivia's Wilde Reaction — Actress 'Snubs String of Memoir Offers Fueled by Divorce and Harry Styles Fling'
July 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Olivia Wilde's recent comments about her Don't Worry Darling castmates – former flame Harry Styles and actress Florence Pugh – and her 2020 split with baby daddy ex Jason Sudeikis caused several major publishers to present the filmmaker-actress with multimillion-dollar memoir offers, but the House alum has turned them down flat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Olivia is sitting on one of Hollywood's biggest untold stories," a publishing insider said.
But a source said: "She has no desire to spend the next year reliving one of the toughest periods of her life. If she wants to set the record straight, she'll do it on her own terms – not because someone wrote a big check."
Romance Reflection
In June 2026, Wilde reflected on her romance with Styles and the backlash surrounding it.
On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained the two had the "loveliest relationship" and it was "so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely."
She added: "I think that we existed in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen.
"I think that people were mad. It’s almost like the happiness made them mad. I would go to shows and dance, and people were like, ‘You s--t! How dare you dance and smile?’ It really did upset people, though."