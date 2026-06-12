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EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Newton-John's Obsession With Vanished Love — How Our Reporting Led to Thoughts of Finally Finding Missing Man

olivia newton john search missing love lifelong hope
Source: MEGA

Olivia Newton-John's search for a missing love fueled lifelong hope of finding him again.

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June 12 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET

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Late pop icon Olivia Newton-John remained haunted to her grave over the disappearance of her boyfriend, according to a new biography – even though RadarOnline.com was first to reveal secret government documents proved her "dead" beau faked his drowning.

Her on-off lover, Patrick McDermott, boarded a charter fishing boat for an overnight trip off the California coast, but had vanished when the ship returned to dock on July 1, 2005.

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Olivia Never Found True Closure

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Matthew Hild said Olivia Newton-John believed Patrick McDermott drowned and never made peace with his disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Hild said Olivia Newton-John believed Patrick McDermott drowned and never made peace with his disappearance.

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"Olivia said at one point that he would haunt her forever because nobody would ever really know what happened," said Matthew Hild, author of the book A Little More Love, about Newton-John.

"To this day there are reports that Patrick McDermott is believed to be alive in Mexico.

"But what she finally told one of her closest friends was, 'I don't believe that. I believe he was killed. I think he drowned.' And I don't believe she ever really made peace with it."

At the time of McDermott's disappearance, the beloved Grease star – who died at age 73 in August 2022 after battling breast cancer – used her celebrity clout to plead for information about her missing lover.

The media firestorm prompted an extensive search by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), officially closing with a November 2008 report that McDermott "most likely" drowned.

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Financial Troubles Raised New Questions

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Government documents showed investigators suspected McDermott vanished for financial reasons.
Source: MEGA

Government documents showed investigators suspected McDermott vanished for financial reasons.

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But as RadarOnline.com reported in our issue dated Feb. 2, 2015, unearthed government papers revealed the CGIS kept the files on McDermott open after a routine check revealed the State Department had him on the "Deadbeat Parent Lookout" list to "prevent him from obtaining a future passport."

Investigators began to suspect McDermott, a lighting technician who was $35,000 in debt and owed child support, had vanished for financial reasons.

The Coast Guard documents also revealed Newton-John and McDermott were taking a break, but she hoped to rekindle their on-off relationship of nine years.

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Dozens of Sightings Fueled Speculation

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A CGIS report documented multiple reported sightings of McDermott in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Source: MEGA

A CGIS report documented multiple reported sightings of McDermott in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The hidden CGIS report – obtained by RadarOnline.com through a Freedom of Information Act request – revealed McDermott had been spotted at least a dozen times in locations ranging from Alberta, Canada, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to the tip of Baja California.

CGIS investigators have also chased down numerous "sightings of [McDermott] in the United States and Mexico."

In 2009, the Coast Guard issued a statement saying the agency was "not actively investigating the case."

That same year, Newton-John said: "I think there will always be a question mark. I don't think I will ever really be at peace with it."

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