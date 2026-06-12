EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Newton-John's Obsession With Vanished Love — How Our Reporting Led to Thoughts of Finally Finding Missing Man

"Olivia said at one point that he would haunt her forever because nobody would ever really know what happened," said Matthew Hild, author of the book A Little More Love, about Newton-John.

"To this day there are reports that Patrick McDermott is believed to be alive in Mexico.

"But what she finally told one of her closest friends was, 'I don't believe that. I believe he was killed. I think he drowned.' And I don't believe she ever really made peace with it."

At the time of McDermott's disappearance, the beloved Grease star – who died at age 73 in August 2022 after battling breast cancer – used her celebrity clout to plead for information about her missing lover.

The media firestorm prompted an extensive search by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), officially closing with a November 2008 report that McDermott "most likely" drowned.