'He Was There': Bombshell Witness Claims O.J. Simpson Hired Mobsters to Kill Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

A bombshell witness has come forward with new claims that O.J. Simpson was in fact at the scene of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders — and that he hired gangsters to carry the killings out, RadarOnline.com has learned. John Dunton has spoken up after decades of silence in the wake of Simpson's death this week following a battle with cancer.

Source: MEGA Simpson passed away on Wednesday from prostate cancer. His death came nearly 30 years after he was arrested for Brown and Goldman's murders.

In a recorded conversation with Hollywood private detective Paul Barresi, Dunton alleged that Simpson "100%" put out a mob hit on his ex-wife. "The four guys that came, they were members of the Gambino family. They were involved in all kinds of stuff. You know what the mob does," he said. "The bottom line is everything was done with OJ's direction. That's what happened." "He was there. I don't know what he did, but he was there," Dunton added. "He knew these guys were going over to Nicole's house to kill her. He wanted to be there. I don't know why. I'm glad he's dead to be honest. What he did was a really horrible thing and I went through hell because of that."

Source: MEGA Dunton alleged that Simpson "100%" put out a mob hit on his ex-wife.

Dunton initially spoke to Los Angeles police, telling them that private investigator Anthony Pellicano had put Nicole Brown Simpson's house under surveillance and was outside the home on the night she was killed. He later clammed up and was jailed for 23 days after refusing to testify before the grand jury investigating O.J. Simpson's friend Al Cowlings.

Source: MEGA Dunton says that he stayed quiet for years because he was threatened by gangsters and feared for his life.

Now, Dunton says that he stayed quiet all those years because he was threatened by gangsters and feared for his life. "The guy that put the gun in my mouth, he f------ whacked several people and if he whacked me it wouldn't be any different. He also said they'd whack my family too," Dunton said. "When they threw me down on my knees and made me cross my ankles over and put a gun all the way down my mouth, it was scary." "I didn't say anything," he added. "When O.J. got out of jail he called me two or three times. I didn't talk to him. I didn't want to meet. I just hung up." Dunton declined to name the man who threatened him because he is "old" but "still alive."

Source: MEGA Simpson was acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized trial.

After speaking with Dunton, PI Paul Barresi told The Daily Mail, "For more than three decades, I've been at the centerof every high-profile Hollywood celebrity scandal. When the star behind the scandal dies, the secrets that smolder beneath the red carpet tend to surface." "Following Nicole's and Ron's murder, Anthony Pellicano tasked me to unearth anything I could find about the relationship between O.J. and Nicole during their marriage, after their marriage and beyond the grave," he explained. "Pellicano was also interested in knowing about some secret witness named John Dunton, a 34-year-old LA resident alleging that he was at the scene of the crime." "I doorstepped Mr. Dunton at his LA residence, and the first thing he said to me was, ''If you're a reporter, I have nothing to say, and if you're not a reporter I still have nothing to say.' I did not talk to Mr. Dunton again until today, almost 30 years later to the day."

