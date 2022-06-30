'The Office' Star David Koechner Working To Settle Divorce With Estranged Wife After 2nd DUI

The latest filing showed Koechner and his lawyers addressed the judge remotely on Wednesday. The Anchorman's estranged wife was not present for the meeting.

RadarOnline.com can report the judge was told that "the matter is in settlement discussions." The documents also reveal that if the settlement talks "break down," Koechner and Leigh have been approved to apply for an ex-parte request — which means an emergency order to help push the divorce forward.