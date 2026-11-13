Obama CIA Director John Brennan's Son, 40, Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Abuse Material
Nov. 13 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The son of Barack Obama's CIA chief, John Brennan, has been busted by the FBI for possession of child s----- abuse materials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kyle Brennan, 40, was hauled into custody by agents at his Herndon, Virginia, workplace just outside Washington, D.C., on Friday, November 13, after FBI agents executed a search warrant on his personal cellphone the night before.
John Brennan's Son Facing 20 Years in Prison If Convicted
Kylie is facing one felony charge of transportation of child p--------- after investigators allegedly uncovered child abuse material on his cellphone, according to court documents.
He made his first appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, following his arrest, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.
Federal investigators allegedly made the discovery while combing through Brennan's iPhone, uncovering approximately 88 suspected CSA images, including pictures that appeared to show prepubescent girls engaged in explicit acts, according to court documents.
Highly Disturbing CSAM Images Were Allegedly Found
The disturbing evidence reportedly included an explicit image involving a toddler and another showing a nude underage girl restrained.
Kyle's cellphone was initially seized during a July 24, 2024, traffic stop, but the case reportedly wasn't referred to the FBI until October 2, 2026 — more than two years later. A Virginia judge signed off on the criminal complaint Friday.
The investigation was reportedly sparked by two red flags raised by Adobe in April and June 2024, when the software giant alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an account allegedly linked to Kyle had been used to upload suspected CSAM.
The FBI Received the Kyle Brennan Case in October
Investigators reportedly traced the illicit uploads straight back to Brennan after Comcast records revealed the IP address was registered in his name at a Warrenton, Virginia, residence.
Apple records allegedly tightened the net around Kyle, confirming that the private relay account used in connection with the uploads was also registered to him, authorities said.
The FBI allegedly uncovered even more incriminating evidence after examining an iPhone labeled "Kyle’s iPhone (2)." The device reportedly contained a photo of his Virginia driver's license, along with the 88 vile images prosecutors said.
John Brennan's Career With Obama and Criticism of Trump
Kyle's father, John, has been a major power player in Washington, D.C., for years.
He served as Obama's CIA director from March 2013 to January 2017. Before that, John served as the White House's Assistant to the President for Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013. He spent more than 25 years climbing the ranks as a CIA officer and intelligence analyst, serving under both Republican and Democratic presidents.
Despite previously declaring that people like him in the intelligence community needed to remain apolitical, John has backed Democrats in recent years, while becoming highly critical of Donald Trump.
John publicly endorsed Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke's unsuccessful 2018 Senate bid against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.
In 2020, he sneered to The Washington Post, " I, quite frankly, shudder at the thought of Donald Trump being reelected because I think our country already has gone through some serious harm and damage because of his supposed leadership, which is anything but."
John snapped again about Trump in April amid the Iran war and the president's controversial remark that "whole civilization will die tonight," telling MS Now, "This person is clearly unhinged. I think the 25th Amendment was written with Donald Trump in mind."