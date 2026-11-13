Obama CIA Director John Brennan's Son, 40, Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Abuse Material

The son of Barack Obama's CIA chief, John Brennan, has been busted by the FBI for possession of child s----- abuse materials, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Kyle Brennan, 40, was hauled into custody by agents at his Herndon, Virginia, workplace just outside Washington, D.C., on Friday, November 13, after FBI agents executed a search warrant on his personal cellphone the night before.

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John Brennan's Son Facing 20 Years in Prison If Convicted

Source: MEGA John Brennan's son Kyle is facing a felony charge.

Kylie is facing one felony charge of transportation of child p--------- after investigators allegedly uncovered child abuse material on his cellphone, according to court documents. He made his first appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, following his arrest, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Federal investigators allegedly made the discovery while combing through Brennan's iPhone, uncovering approximately 88 suspected CSA images, including pictures that appeared to show prepubescent girls engaged in explicit acts, according to court documents.

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Highly Disturbing CSAM Images Were Allegedly Found

Source: MEGA FBI agents took Kyle Brennan into custody at his workplace outside of Washington, D.C. on November 13.

The disturbing evidence reportedly included an explicit image involving a toddler and another showing a nude underage girl restrained. Kyle's cellphone was initially seized during a July 24, 2024, traffic stop, but the case reportedly wasn't referred to the FBI until October 2, 2026 — more than two years later. A Virginia judge signed off on the criminal complaint Friday. The investigation was reportedly sparked by two red flags raised by Adobe in April and June 2024, when the software giant alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an account allegedly linked to Kyle had been used to upload suspected CSAM.

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The FBI Received the Kyle Brennan Case in October

Source: MEGA The FBI led the investigation that led to Kyle Brennan's arrest.

Investigators reportedly traced the illicit uploads straight back to Brennan after Comcast records revealed the IP address was registered in his name at a Warrenton, Virginia, residence. Apple records allegedly tightened the net around Kyle, confirming that the private relay account used in connection with the uploads was also registered to him, authorities said. The FBI allegedly uncovered even more incriminating evidence after examining an iPhone labeled "Kyle’s iPhone (2)." The device reportedly contained a photo of his Virginia driver's license, along with the 88 vile images prosecutors said.

John Brennan's Career With Obama and Criticism of Trump

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Source: MS NOW/YOUTUBE John Brennan has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump dating back to his first term as president.