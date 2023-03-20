North Korean Citizens Resent Kim Jong-Un's 9-Year-Old Daughter Because She Is 'Plump Like The Moon' While Nation Starves
Kim Jong-un’s young daughter is resented across North Korea for appearing “plump like the moon” while the nation’s “common people” starve, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jong-un’s daughter, nine-year-old Kim Ju Ae, has recently made a series of rare appearances in suspected propaganda videos broadcasted by North Korea amid the nation’s ongoing food shortage.
According to Daily Mail, Ju Ae made common North Koreans “angry” after she appeared looking “so different” when compared to the children of the “common people” struggling to obtain three meals per day.
“The people are saying things like: ‘She must be eating so well, her face is so white and plump like the moon,’" one anonymous citizen said after seeing Jong-un’s young spawn “eating and living well” while their situation becomes increasingly “hard to bear.”
“Most people aren't able to eat properly so their cheekbones stick out from their faces even more than ever before,” they added.
Even more startling are reports that the resentment toward Jong-un’s daughter comes as it is predicted North Korea will be short of one million tons of grain – or 20% of its annual demand – this year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ju Ae made an appearance by her father’s side in February to celebrate North Korea’s “largest ever nuclear parade.”
She caused tensions when it was revealed she was dressed in outfits that other North Koreans would be punished for wearing due to the fashion trends clearly influenced by Western “capitalist culture.”
“Kim Ju Ae's clothing and appearance are completely different from what an ordinary teenage girl could get away with,” one insider said at the time.
Ju Ae’s sudden appearances in North Korea have also caused some sources to wonder whether Jong-un is preparing his young daughter to become his successor should something happen to him.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Minister of Unification, Kwon Young Se, has claimed it is “still too early” for her to be considered as Jong-un’s successor.
“Even if North Korea creates a succession structure from now on, questions remain as to whether a woman will be able to lead the military-centered North Korean regime,” Young Se told CBS earlier this year.