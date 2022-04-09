'Toxic' News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Reaches New 'CBS' Deal Extending Her 'Evening News' Run To The Dismay of Her Crew

According to the Hollywood Reporter, O'Donnell's contract extension runs through the 2024 presidential election despite the history of complaints about her supposed "Devil's Wear Prada" attitude on set.

Toxic TV Diva: ‘CBS’ Anchor Norah O’Donnell Labeled ‘Toxic,’ Said To Torment Staff Like Scenes From ‘Devils Wear Prada’

As Radar reported, CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani had been trimming the fat in an effort to make the network more profitable and had reportedly weighed O’Donnell's net gain to the nightly news show.

The anchor, who is said to makes somewhere between $6 million and $8 million a year, made the cut extending her contract another 2 years.