EXCLUSIVE: Why Noel Gallagher is on Brink of Giving Up Booze for New Oasis Tour
Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Former rock wildman Noel Gallagher is considering giving up alcohol for Oasis's mammoth new tour after finding drinking left him tired during the band's blockbuster 2025 reunion, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Gallagher, 59, will join younger brother Liam Gallagher, 53, for 38 concerts across 11 venues on Oasis Live '27, beginning at Glasgow's Celtic Park on May 21.
Oasis Stars Face Touring Challenges With Age
Noel, who turns 60 during the run, has admitted the brothers can no longer maintain their notorious 1990s lifestyle while delivering stadium shows across Europe and the US.
A source familiar with the preparations for the band's new tour told us: "Noel enjoyed himself on the reunion tour and he wasn't going crazy, but drinking inevitably left him more tired the following day. When you're playing shows on that scale, traveling and constantly preparing for the next performance, you notice it. He doesn't want that this time around and seriously thinks staying off the booze could make the whole experience easier."
Gallagher has now acknowledged he may follow his brother in avoiding alcohol.
He said on UK radio: "Liam will be off the booze. I wasn't for the last tour but I might be for this tour."
Gallagher also conceded age has changed how the famously hedonistic brothers approach touring.
He said: "We can't do it like we did in the Nineties. You have to pick your battles."
Alcohol-Free Tour Plan Could Boost Performances
The guitarist also said early nights would be necessary and predicted the forthcoming concerts would prove "much better" because Oasis would be "way more relaxed than last time."
He added: "We were all anxious last time about how all the rehearsals were going to go and how the tour would be received and all the mithering about the tickets and that sort of thing.
"This is going to be a lot more fun. We're going to put on a great show. It's going to be unbelievable."
Our source added: "Noel realized during 2025 that even a few drinks can catch up with you when you're doing stadium concerts. He wants to wake up fresh, enjoy the shows and remember the tour rather than spending days feeling knackered. Liam being off alcohol makes that decision considerably easier."
Gallagher nevertheless insisted Oasis's schedule was relatively manageable compared with touring alongside Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
He said: "These tours are not that gruelling. My tours with my band are brutal, it's like four shows a week. This is two a week. It's easy."
Stadium Tour Schedule Spans Europe and America
The brothers will perform five Celtic Park concerts before beginning an 11-night Etihad Stadium residency on June 4.
Shows in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome follow, alongside dates in Boston, Las Vegas, Slane Castle and Knebworth.
Gallagher has ruled out accompanying the tour with fresh Oasis material.
He said: "There won't be any new music."
Reunion Tour Plans Include Return to Paris
Gallagher added the decision to tour again was effectively made during Oasis's Wembley Stadium run in 2025.
He said on the talkSPORT radio show: "It was after the second Wembley show. We did Cardiff and Manchester and by the time we got to Wembley, somebody said, 'Well... ' and it was decided we were going to do it and it was all set in motion then."
The tour will also return Oasis to Paris, where their scheduled 2009 Rock en Seine appearance was abandoned following the backstage confrontation which preceded the band's split.