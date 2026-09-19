EXCLUSIVE: Why Noel Gallagher is on Brink of Giving Up Booze for New Oasis Tour

Gallagher, 59, will join younger brother Liam Gallagher , 53, for 38 concerts across 11 venues on Oasis Live '27, beginning at Glasgow's Celtic Park on May 21.

Former rock wildman Noel Gallagher is considering giving up alcohol for Oasis's mammoth new tour after finding drinking left him tired during the band's blockbuster 2025 reunion, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

Noel, who turns 60 during the run, has admitted the brothers can no longer maintain their notorious 1990s lifestyle while delivering stadium shows across Europe and the US.

A source familiar with the preparations for the band's new tour told us: "Noel enjoyed himself on the reunion tour and he wasn't going crazy, but drinking inevitably left him more tired the following day. When you're playing shows on that scale, traveling and constantly preparing for the next performance, you notice it. He doesn't want that this time around and seriously thinks staying off the booze could make the whole experience easier."

Gallagher has now acknowledged he may follow his brother in avoiding alcohol.

He said on UK radio: "Liam will be off the booze. I wasn't for the last tour but I might be for this tour."

Gallagher also conceded age has changed how the famously hedonistic brothers approach touring.

He said: "We can't do it like we did in the Nineties. You have to pick your battles."