Nigel Lythgoe Exclusive Details Her Own Words: Read Paula Abdul's Private Emails to Nigel Lythgoe After Alleged Sexual Assaults Source: MEGA Paula Abdul sent Nigel Lythgoe "adoring" emails after she claimed he sexually assaulted her. By: Aaron Johnson Mar. 6 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Paula Abdul sent Nigel Lythgoe "adoring" emails and communication during and after the time she claimed he sexually assaulted her — and RadarOnline.com has the private messages. 74-year-old Lythgoe is using their private correspondence as alleged evidence in Abdul's sexual assault lawsuit, in which she claimed he forced himself on her while she served as a judge on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. The TV mogul denied her allegations.

Source: MEGA Paula sued Nigel in December 2023, claiming he assaulted her on two occasions during her stints on 'American Idol' and 'So You Think You Can Dance.'

"Lythgoe did not harass, bully, or sexually abuse Abdul. How do we know? Abdul's own words: her private emails and public statements on social media, made time and time again during and after the time she now alleges the abuse occurred, wherein Abdul expressed how she really felt about Lythgoe, her friend and colleague," his response filed on Tuesday read. In an email from the Straight Up singer, 61, dated September 12, 2014, she wrote in part, "Hi sweetheart -- thank you for this lovely 'gift.' Please forgive me for not calling yesterday. Forever grateful to have you in my life! Love, love LOVE YOU! XO P."

Source: MEGA Nigel included an email from Paula dated September 12, 2014.

In another email June 20, 2014, Abdul wrote, "Thank you for the beautiful flowers -- they were exquisite! But, I have to say the kicker was the birthday card last night. I am still howling! I truly appreciate our friendship and am looking forward to launching our project." He also included a third email from June 9, 2015, in which Abdul told him, "I'm so 'eff-ing' happy & thrilled for you! Way to go, sweetheart! You are so deserved!" In the same communication, she made what appeared to be a sexual joke between the two.

Source: RadarOnline.com She also seemingly made a dirty joke in one email from 2015.

"Now's a PERFECT time, to go blow a chauffeur! i,i,i mean 'Shofar.'" Abdul ended the message with, "I love your guts!!!" Lythgoe also included a handful of Abdul's social media posts, in which she praises her ex-costar, in the lawsuit. On May 13, 2009, Abdul tagged Lythgoe's @dizzyfeet handle on X, writing, "@dizzyfeet, Great seeing you last night. Can't wait for the new season of SYTYCD!! Have a great day." One month later, on June 26, 2009, she also posted to X, writing, "@dizzyfeet Have your people call my people Nigel and let's do it! lol."

Source: RadarOnline.com He also mentioned several social media posts from Paula in his response to the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Abdul sued Lythgoe in December 2023, accusing him of sexual assault on two separate occasions while filming Idol and SYTYCD. He denied the claims, calling them "false" and "deeply offensive" while vowing to fight her accusations.

Abdul left Idol in August 2009 after eight seasons working with Lythgoe on the hit singing show. The two joined forces for SYTYCD, with Abdul exiting in August 2012. Lythgoe is demanding her lawsuit be dismissed. He also wants her to pay his attorney fees.

