Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Scherzinger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger Gets Catty — Pussycat Dolls Singer 'Blindsided' by Collapse of Girl Group's Tour

Nicole Scherzinger was allegedly blindsided as the Pussycat Dolls' tour collapsed amid weak sales.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger was allegedly blindsided as the Pussycat Dolls' tour collapsed amid weak sales.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Humiliated Nicole Scherzinger was blindsided by the Pussycat Dolls' North American reunion tour collapsing in spectacular fashion with the noughties girl group canceling most of their concert dates due to poor ticket sales, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sources Say Scherzinger's Ego Grew as Tour Fell Apart

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Scherzinger reportedly believed her Tony Award win for 'Sunset Blvd.' elevated her status as the Pussycat Dolls reunion struggled.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger reportedly believed her Tony Award win for 'Sunset Blvd.' elevated her status as the Pussycat Dolls reunion struggled.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, insiders said Scherzinger's diva behavior behind the scenes made the situation worse. Insiders claim tensions grew as the troubled tour unraveled.

"Nicole truly believed she had become this untouchable superstar after winning a Tony Award," an insider said, referring to the 47-year-old songbird's 2025 best actress triumph in the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Claim Reunion Quickly Became 'The Nicole Show' Backstage

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Natalie Wood's early trauma shaped the determination that helped drive her Hollywood success.

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Natalie Wood Hid From the World as We Explore How Tragic Star's Success Grew Out of Teen Trauma

iranian terror plot foiled sleeper cell agent captured

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Iranian Terror Attack Foiled — Capture of Terror Agent Exposes Planned Sleeper Cell Assaults

Article continues below advertisement
Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt were set to join Nicole Scherzinger on the reunion tour before most dates were canceled.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt were set to join Nicole Scherzinger on the reunion tour before most dates were canceled.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sources also said Scherzinger, who was scheduled to hit the road with group mates Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, pushed for top billing, more money and an even larger spotlight on herself.

Several insiders claimed staff privately joked the reunion had become The Nicole Show.

"She expected a career rebirth," said the insider. "Instead, this became a very public reality check."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.