EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger Gets Catty — Pussycat Dolls Singer 'Blindsided' by Collapse of Girl Group's Tour
June 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Humiliated Nicole Scherzinger was blindsided by the Pussycat Dolls' North American reunion tour collapsing in spectacular fashion with the noughties girl group canceling most of their concert dates due to poor ticket sales, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources Say Scherzinger's Ego Grew as Tour Fell Apart
Now, insiders said Scherzinger's diva behavior behind the scenes made the situation worse. Insiders claim tensions grew as the troubled tour unraveled.
"Nicole truly believed she had become this untouchable superstar after winning a Tony Award," an insider said, referring to the 47-year-old songbird's 2025 best actress triumph in the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd.
Insiders Claim Reunion Quickly Became 'The Nicole Show' Backstage
Sources also said Scherzinger, who was scheduled to hit the road with group mates Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, pushed for top billing, more money and an even larger spotlight on herself.
Several insiders claimed staff privately joked the reunion had become The Nicole Show.
"She expected a career rebirth," said the insider. "Instead, this became a very public reality check."