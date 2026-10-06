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EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Pushed Sandra Bullock Back Into Dating'

Nicole Kidman reportedly 'pushed Sandra Bullock back into dating' and encouraged her romantic return.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has allegedly 'pushed Sandra Bullock back into dating' and encouraged her romantic return.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman is playing matchmaker for Practical Magic 2 costar Sandra Bullock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime friends have grown even closer following the 2023 ALS death of Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, sources said.

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Bullock's Friends Want Her Dating Again

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Nicole Kidman has been trying to set 'Practical Magic 2' costar Sandra Bullock up, according to an insider.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Nicole Kidman has been trying to set 'Practical Magic 2' costar Sandra Bullock up, according to an insider.

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"Nicole has absolutely been trying to set Sandra up," a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com. "Nothing aggressive. She'll mention someone at dinner or quietly suggest a man she thinks Sandra might like. Nicole wants her friend to find love again."

Bullock, 62, shared on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast that daughter Laila, 12, has been encouraging her to date.

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Bullock Isn't Rushing Into Romance

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Kylie Kelce heard Sandra Bullock reveal on 'Not Gonna Lie' daughter, Laila, has encouraged her to date.
Source: LISA OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kylie Kelce heard Sandra Bullock reveal on 'Not Gonna Lie' daughter, Laila, has encouraged her to date.

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"Sandra isn't sitting home miserable, but she also isn't looking for a replacement for Bryan," said a source. "That relationship was profound. If she dates again, it has to happen naturally."

Before her romance with Randall, Bullock was previously married once to television personality and motorcycle builder Jesse James.

Their marriage ended following cheating allegations.

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