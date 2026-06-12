EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Secret Diaries and 'Orgy Plan' Revealed 32 Years On From Her Murder — Slaughtered Beauty's Explosive Notebooks Detail Her Passion and Pain

Nicole added that she didn't fear O.J., she loved him. She just hated the things he did. She said she'd had it with the lies and his womanizing – especially since she couldn't say no to O.J.'s sexual demands.

"When I saw what happened with Magic Johnson, I became scared to death that O.J. would become infected with the AIDS virus, as well. I'd never trust him to keep his pants zipped up," Nicole said.

Her quote is an excerpt from a deeply personal, undated letter written by Nicole to her ex-husband O.J., which was later introduced as crucial evidence during the 1996–1997 civil wrongful death trial.

Friends said such statements are included in diaries that have been kept hidden to this day. Pals added they also warned Nicole NFL star O.J. might hurt her when he was angry, but Nicole didn't think so.

"He'd never do anything like that. He's just making noise," said the loving Nicole. Even after their celebrated fight on New Year's Eve 1989, Nicole didn't see any need to leave him. She said, "He loves me so much."

Obsessed O.J. couldn't stay away from her, even though she dated other men. He once burst into her townhouse while she and boyfriend Keith Zlomowitch were romantically entangled on the couch, she said. O.J. was loud, critical, and angry, but Nicole said she sent Zlomowitch to the kitchen and calmed O.J. simply by talking to him.

Simpson eventually shook hands with Zlomowitch and said, "No hard feelings" before quietly leaving.