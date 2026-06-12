EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Secret Diaries and 'Orgy Plan' Revealed 32 Years On From Her Murder — Slaughtered Beauty's Explosive Notebooks Detail Her Passion and Pain
June 12 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the blockbuster O.J. Simpson case were locked in a desperate, last-minute race to track down secret, no-holds-barred diaries kept by Nicole Brown Simpson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since Nicole and pal Ron Goldman were brutally slain on this day 32 years ago, sources have now told us Nicole kept shocking tell-all entries in notebooks, appointment calendars, and on scraps of paper.
Secret Diary Evidence Sought
The insider said both sides in the O.J. murder trial once hoped the intimate notes would reveal bombshell evidence that would win the case for their side. Friends have now given an inside look at these secret thoughts that illuminate the growing crisis in Nicole's life as time ran out.
According to pals, the slaughtered beauty's hidden diaries contain startling disclosures about her:
- Distress over haunting phone calls.
- Wild s-x life and multiple boyfriends.
- Nightmarish drug addiction.
- Never-ending love/hate for O.J.
Her fear began with the phone. In the last months of her life, Nicole revealed to friends she was plagued by crank calls. They were mostly hang-ups, but sometimes a voice would tell her she was going to die. Nicole said the caller was male – and NOT O.J.
'He Loves Me So Much'
Nicole added that she didn't fear O.J., she loved him. She just hated the things he did. She said she'd had it with the lies and his womanizing – especially since she couldn't say no to O.J.'s sexual demands.
"When I saw what happened with Magic Johnson, I became scared to death that O.J. would become infected with the AIDS virus, as well. I'd never trust him to keep his pants zipped up," Nicole said.
Her quote is an excerpt from a deeply personal, undated letter written by Nicole to her ex-husband O.J., which was later introduced as crucial evidence during the 1996–1997 civil wrongful death trial.
Friends said such statements are included in diaries that have been kept hidden to this day. Pals added they also warned Nicole NFL star O.J. might hurt her when he was angry, but Nicole didn't think so.
"He'd never do anything like that. He's just making noise," said the loving Nicole. Even after their celebrated fight on New Year's Eve 1989, Nicole didn't see any need to leave him. She said, "He loves me so much."
Obsessed O.J. couldn't stay away from her, even though she dated other men. He once burst into her townhouse while she and boyfriend Keith Zlomowitch were romantically entangled on the couch, she said. O.J. was loud, critical, and angry, but Nicole said she sent Zlomowitch to the kitchen and calmed O.J. simply by talking to him.
Simpson eventually shook hands with Zlomowitch and said, "No hard feelings" before quietly leaving.
Substance Battles Kept Hidden
Drugs bedeviled Nicole and threatened her new "free" life after her divorce. Just before he died, she tried to kick them.
"Cocaine made me lose my self-esteem," she said, with pals telling us her drug use is also detailed in her secret diary entries. She previously revealed a problem with prescription pills and cocaine, and feared that her problem would harm her beloved children.
"I want to clean up. Drugs are controlling my life, and it's time to grow up. I'm terrified O.J. will try to take the kids if he finds out I've got a drug problem," she noted
"Nicole had abortions, the last one two years ago, seven months after she filed for a divorce and a month before it was granted, insiders claimed. She tried to keep her feelings locked in her heart, but she couldn't."
"My life is hell," Nicole said. "There is no way I could ever bring another child into this world. But it haunts me, it torments me, the children that will never be."
Nicole Simpson's Wild Sex Romps 'Was Enough to Push Him Over the Edge'
A string of new men paraded into Nicole's life after her split from O.J. She dated a lot, going to trendy L.A. places with a new man virtually every time, say pals. Late in 1992, Nicole flew to Mexico on vacation with former lover Zlomowitch, his girlfriend, and her then-beau, young law clerk Brett Shaves.
Pals added Nicole's final weeks were filled with experiments in wild s-x and possibly drugs, a friend testified. They say she was planning a wild, all-night o-gy with Goldman and Faye Resnick the night of her murder – and it could have been the trigger that sent O.J. into a blind rage.
The secret s-x romp was detailed by O.J.'s pal Kato Kaelin during his shocking deposition in the Simpson civil suit. And experts on the case say Nicole's wild ways drove her ex-husband over the brink.
"The one-on-one s-x encounters she had were enough to make him mad, but says he kept control," said veteran Simpson case observer and former prosecutor Peter Levin.
"But this was enough to push him over the edge! Three-way sexual encounters are definitely the sort of thing that could make him uncontrollable and give him the urge to kill."
The kinky romp, sources said, Nicole set up with best pal Resnick and Goldman was the latest chapter in a s-x life that had become increasingly raunchy and out-of-control.
"She did a lot of threesomes," reveals Nicole's neighbor and jogging pal, Cora Fishman. Once Nicole walked on the wild side, says Cora, she just couldn't stop.
"She was addicted to s-x," confides another friend.
In the O.J. civil suit depositions, Fishman said Nicole's final weeks were filled with experiments in wild s-x – and possibly drugs – that drove O.J. up a wall.
"I can't go on like this," she said an anguished O.J. told her when he learned the shocking truth about Nicole's lifestyle.
Fishman testified, "Nicole was leading a dangerous life. I mean, she was going on to guys. She was, you know, doing these things with Faye – and I was worried about her."
There was good reason for concern. Just before Nicole was brutally murdered, she and Resnick enjoyed three-way s-x with a young man as they vacationed in Mexico, an insider noted. Resnick says they partied with a man called Josh, but our investigation reveals the man's name begins with B.
"Nicole said she and Faye stayed up all night, freebasing cocaine and enjoying his body," a source said. After that trip, Faye and Nicole continued having s-x o-gies with men. They'd meet at the Renaissance Club in Santa Monica or other dance clubs in Los Angeles, then go back to Nicole's condo for an all-night romp."
Civil Liability Unresolved Later
Nicole and Goldman were stabbed to death in Los Angeles. After a nationally televised, low-speed police chase in a white Ford Bronco, O.J. was arrested. In October 1995, following a heavily publicized eight-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the murders.
But in a 1997 civil trial, a jury found "The Juice" liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman. He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large portion of this debt remains largely unsatisfied.
In September 2007, O.J. led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his. He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. O.J. served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada before being granted parole in 2017. He lived out his remaining years in Florida and Nevada before passing away.
To mark the 32nd anniversary of Nicole and Ron's deaths, her family and advocacy groups are hosting candlelight vigils and memorializing the grim day.