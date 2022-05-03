Awkward! Nicki Minaj Calls Out Reporter Who 'Leaked' Her Met Gala Appearance

Nicki Minaj has no qualms when it comes to speaking her mind! The Chun-Li rapper angrily called out a reporter who spilled the tea on her surprise 2022 Met Gala attendance.

In a now-viral video, Minaj, 39, could be seen walking up the iconic red steps wearing a show-stopping number designed by Burberry's Ricardo Tisci, consisting of a black ball gown with feathers, a large statement belt, and leather pants.

Despite her fashion-forward moment, fans soon shifted their focus to a behind-the-scenes interaction captured by an attendee.