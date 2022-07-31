Secret Nichelle Nichols Took To The Grave: 'Star Trek' Pioneer Spent Final Years Of Life Confined To Wheel Chair, Paralyzed

What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and drained but was still able to attend Star Trek fan conventions.

“For years, many around her thought she was on her last legs,” a family insider told Radar. “It was terrible to see her this way because she was once so vital.”

Nichols joined William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in the main cast of Star Trek when it debuted on NBC in 1966. As communications officer Nyota Uhura, who helped Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew make contact with alien lifeforms.