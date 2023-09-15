Nia Long’s Cheater Ex Ime Udoka Demands Joint Custody of Their 11-Year-Old, Ready to Fight Actress in Court

Nia wasted no time leaving Ime after finding out about his affair.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the NBA coach has responded to the petition filed by Long.

Nia Long ’s ex-fiancé Ime Udoka has opposed her request to primary custody of their minor son — and told the court he should be awarded joint custody despite the actress’ wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nia slapped her ex with legal papers last month.

As we first reported, last month, Long filed a ‘Petition to Determine Parental Relationship’ in Los Angeles Superior Court. The move came months after Udoka’s cheating came to light.

In the filing, the actress listed their child as Kez Sunday Long Udoka. Long claimed her ex had “failed to support” their child.

Long asked the court to award her primary legal and physical custody. In addition, she said Udoka should have “reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

The actress also asked that her ex be ordered to cover her legal bills associated with the case.