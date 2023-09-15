Nia Long’s Cheater Ex Ime Udoka Demands Joint Custody of Their 11-Year-Old, Ready to Fight Actress in Court
Nia Long’s ex-fiancé Ime Udoka has opposed her request to primary custody of their minor son — and told the court he should be awarded joint custody despite the actress’ wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the NBA coach has responded to the petition filed by Long.
As we first reported, last month, Long filed a ‘Petition to Determine Parental Relationship’ in Los Angeles Superior Court. The move came months after Udoka’s cheating came to light.
In the filing, the actress listed their child as Kez Sunday Long Udoka. Long claimed her ex had “failed to support” their child.
Long asked the court to award her primary legal and physical custody. In addition, she said Udoka should have “reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”
The actress also asked that her ex be ordered to cover her legal bills associated with the case.
Now, in his newly filed response, Udoka checked the box demanding joint legal and physical custody. In addition, he also checked the box seeking visitation on top of his joint custody.
Udoka also opposed Long’s request he cover her attorney fees. He said they should be responsible for their own bills.
The court case comes months after Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for “multiple” policy violations. A couple of weeks later, it was revealed that the coach had an affair with a female co-worker within the organization.
In December, Long announced she had ended things with Udoka after 13 years together. They first started dating in 2009 and were engaged since 2015.
At the time, her rep said the two were “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”
A friend of Long said that “the situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she told The Hollywood Reporter months later.
“No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” the actress said. “It’s very disappointing.”
Long said she had to take her child out of school after the scandal broke.
“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” said. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and' — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,” she added.