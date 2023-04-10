NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged, Blackmailed & Robbed Before His Death, Lawsuit Claims

A new lawsuit filed by the widow and parents of Dwayne Haskins claims the NFL quarterback was drugged, blackmailed, and robbed prior to his death in Florida last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes one year after Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway on April 9, 2022.

According to the lawsuit recently filed by Haskins’ wife – Kalabrya – and the late NFL star’s parents, four of the defendants allegedly connected to the 24-year-old’s death last year are accused of drugging Haskins “to blackmail and rob him causing him and/or contributing to cause him severe injury and death.” The lawsuit also argued that Oriel Patino – the defendant who was driving the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins one year ago this past Sunday – was “driving recklessly,” exceeded the speed limit, and “failed to maintain” the brakes and tires on the vehicle.

According to the medical examiner’s reports, two blood alcohol content (BAC) samples found that the professional football player had a BAC between .20 and .24 at the time of his death – nearly triple Florida’s legal BAC limit of .08. The medical examiner also found that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, although it is unclear whether the 24-year-old quarterback ingested the drugs voluntarily or was involuntarily drugged by someone else.

“As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered,” Rick Ellsley, the attorney representing Hawkins’ family, said in a statement on Monday. “It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” Ellsley continued. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haskins was killed in April 2022 while crossing I-595 West near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport. A "female companion" with Haskins before he exited his vehicle told the Florida Highway Patrol that the NFL player had left the car to look for gas. A 911 call made by Haskins' wife also indicated Haskins' vehicle had run out of gas shortly before his death.

The newly filed lawsuit further claimed the operator of the dump truck that struck Haskins “failed to avoid hitting the Plaintiff who was visible and avoidable had the Defendant operated his dump truck with reasonable care.” “Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne,” Ellsley said in a statement after filing the lawsuit. “The truck driver’s cell phone records have not yet been disclosed,” the attorney continued. “The report also notes that the driver refused to provide a blood sample to the police at the scene and still has not provided the alcohol test results.”