Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Demand For His Estranged Wife To Be Found In Contempt After Accusing Him Of Hooking Up With Escorts In Scathing IG Post

Further, the judge did not order Crystal to remove social media posts that accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her.

In his initial motion, the singer said after Crystal filed for divorce, she trashed trashing him online. He claimed his job as a professional entertainer was dependent on his public image.

Ne-Yo’s lawyer said his client’s “earnings and earning capacities are directly affected by the manner by which his image is received and considered by the general public.”