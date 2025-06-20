Netflix star Sara Burack Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash In The Hamptons — Police Launch Manhunt for Driver Who Fled Scene
Netflix star Sara Burack has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, who appeared on Million Dollar Beach House, was hit on Thursday, June 19, on a Hampton Bays road by a driver who left the scene.
Tragic Death
According to reports, the real estate agent was discovered "unconscious" in the road after bystanders called police to report an "injured" woman around 2:45 in the morning.
The 40-year-old Netflix star was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in New York and died from her injuries.
Authorities are now investigating the tragic accident and launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene.
According to Dan's Papers, police have not revealed any witness statements or information about the car that hit Burack and left her in the road.
Sara's Career
Burack is known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020.
According to the show’s description on Netflix’s website: "The competition is fierce — and the drama undeniable — as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons."
Before the show premiered, she told Hamptons.com: "'Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons pre-COVID.
"With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!"
In 2020, when asked how she enjoyed spending her free time in the Hamptons, she told the outlet: "I love working out and dining out. I can be found at a SoulCycle class or on the streets of Hamptons enjoying the outdoor dining."
In the interview, she also explained how she discovered her love for real estate and gave credit to her family's commercial construction material sales business.
She added: "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."
Close Pals Speak Out
The 40-year-old also used to work with the real estate company Nest Seekers International, which is for upscale properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons.
According to Newsday, she departed the agency over a year ago but remained in contact with the Hamptons regional manager, Geoff Gifkins.
He told the outlet: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Please be kind and respectful, as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."
Paulette Corsair, a real estate agent and close family friend, also told the outlet in a statement: "I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people.
"She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family."