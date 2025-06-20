Netflix star Sara Burack Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash In The Hamptons — Police Launch Manhunt for Driver Who Fled Scene

According to reports, the real estate agent was discovered "unconscious" in the road after bystanders called police to report an "injured" woman around 2:45 in the morning.

The 40-year-old Netflix star was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in New York and died from her injuries.

Authorities are now investigating the tragic accident and launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene.

According to Dan's Papers, police have not revealed any witness statements or information about the car that hit Burack and left her in the road.