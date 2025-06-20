Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Netflix

Netflix star Sara Burack Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash In The Hamptons — Police Launch Manhunt for Driver Who Fled Scene

Photo of Sara Burack
Source: Instagram/ luxgrouppalmbeach

The reality star died at the hospital.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 20 2025, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Netflix star Sara Burack has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, who appeared on Million Dollar Beach House, was hit on Thursday, June 19, on a Hampton Bays road by a driver who left the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic Death

netflix star dead
Source: YouTube/@Cognacs

The 40-year-old Netflix star was transported to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital and died from her injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the real estate agent was discovered "unconscious" in the road after bystanders called police to report an "injured" woman around 2:45 in the morning.

The 40-year-old Netflix star was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in New York and died from her injuries.

Authorities are now investigating the tragic accident and launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene.

According to Dan's Papers, police have not revealed any witness statements or information about the car that hit Burack and left her in the road.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara's Career

netflix star dead
Source: Instagram/ luxgrouppalmbeach

Burack is known for her appearance on 'Million Dollar Beach House.'

Article continues below advertisement

Burack is known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020.

According to the show’s description on Netflix’s website: "The competition is fierce — and the drama undeniable — as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons."

Before the show premiered, she told Hamptons.com: "'Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons pre-COVID.

"With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!"

In 2020, when asked how she enjoyed spending her free time in the Hamptons, she told the outlet: "I love working out and dining out. I can be found at a SoulCycle class or on the streets of Hamptons enjoying the outdoor dining."

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, she also explained how she discovered her love for real estate and gave credit to her family's commercial construction material sales business.

She added: "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

Article continues below advertisement

Close Pals Speak Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions

EXCLUSIVE: Deep State Plot to Destroy Trump Exposed — We Reveal List of Backstabbers Plotting To Bring Down President

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Confessed Truth About His Ties to Trump 9 Days Before Mystery-Shrouded Jail Death'

netflix star dead
Source: Instagram/ luxgrouppalmbeach

The 40-year-old also used to work with the real estate company Nest Seekers International.

The 40-year-old also used to work with the real estate company Nest Seekers International, which is for upscale properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

According to Newsday, she departed the agency over a year ago but remained in contact with the Hamptons regional manager, Geoff Gifkins.

He told the outlet: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Please be kind and respectful, as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."

Paulette Corsair, a real estate agent and close family friend, also told the outlet in a statement: "I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people.

"She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.