EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Smackdown! Kardashian Kid and Beyoncé's Baby Girl Battle for Instagram Dominance
Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Notorious nepo baby North West – daughter of reality TV queen Kim Kardashian and rapper ex Kanye West – is on a mission to become Hollywood's hottest young influencer and has a burning desire to outshine Beyonce and Jay-Z's Blue Ivy Carter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
North, 12, launched her Instagram account in December and quickly amassed 1.5million followers as she shared photos of her outrageous fashion choices and hairstyles.
But sources said concerned Kardashian promptly intervened, taking down the tween's page, which later returned with far fewer posts.
Two Girls, Two Strategies
An insider said of North and her rumored rival Blue Ivy, 14: "These girls are both very driven, and they're both on track to become huge stars. But the angle they are coming at things is very different, which, of course, comes down to their parents."
The source explained music mogul Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and songbird Beyonce are "total helicopter parents," who don't allow Blue Ivy to have any public social media – unlike North.
Blue Ivy has joined her mom onstage during her Renaissance and Cowboy Carter tours, and scored a Grammy when she was just 9 years old for her vocals on Beyonce's award-winning track Brown Skin Girl.
North’s Confidence Ruffles Feathers
Meanwhile, North has appeared on her maternal family's show The Kardashians, recorded music with her dad and performed I Just Can't Wait to Be King at the Hollywood Bowl's The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event.
"Kanye has always told North that she's a genius, and she's absorbed that completely," the insider said.
"She's very confident in herself and very much the alpha wherever she goes, so hearing about how talented Blue Ivy is does not go over well."
Kanye’s Competitive Energy Lingers
The insider added: "Don't forget, North has grown up hearing Kanye talk about the Carters in a very competitive way, and that energy inevitably trickles down – especially when you're a kid trying to find your place in things.
"It doesn't help that fans are constantly putting her side by side with Blue Ivy and turning everything into a comparison. That's really fueling the competition."