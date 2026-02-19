EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Smackdown! Kardashian Kid and Beyoncé's Baby Girl Battle for Instagram Dominance

Notorious nepo baby North West – daughter of reality TV queen Kim Kardashian and rapper ex Kanye West – is on a mission to become Hollywood's hottest young influencer and has a burning desire to outshine Beyonce and Jay-Z's Blue Ivy Carter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

North, 12, launched her Instagram account in December and quickly amassed 1.5million followers as she shared photos of her outrageous fashion choices and hairstyles.

But sources said concerned Kardashian promptly intervened, taking down the tween's page, which later returned with far fewer posts.