NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson's Baby Mama Slams Her Response to His Drug Arrest: 'She's Full of S---'

NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant's estranged baby mama hit back at The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's response to his recent drug arrest, telling RadarOnline.com that the reality star is "full of s---."

In an exclusive interview with this outlet, Symone Davis — whose son Blaze was declared Bryant's biological child by Gwinnett County's superior court in 2020 — claimed that contrary to Leakes' concern over her son's addiction, she and the Bravo franchise are partially to blame for his downfall.