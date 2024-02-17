NeNe Leakes Not Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16, Leading to Fan Backlash
In a disappointing turn of events for fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, it appears that NeNe Leakes will not be making a comeback for the upcoming season 16, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This decision has shattered the hopes of many who were eagerly anticipating her return, especially after Porsha Williams' recent comeback to the show.
Sources closely connected to the production told TMZ that Leakes has not been in any discussions to rejoin the cast for the next season.
According to the sources, producers have not even initiated any conversations with her regarding a potential return, making it clear that her presence on the show is not on the horizon.
Leakes' absence has left a noticeable void in both the hearts of her devoted fans and the storyline of Real Housewives of Atlanta since her departure from the show in 2020.
Despite continuous pleas and campaigns from fans on social media urging for her return, it seems that their wishes will remain unfulfilled.
One particular incident that raised hopes for Leakes' return was her decision to follow Bravo on Instagram in November 2023. This move led to speculation that she might be reconciling with the network after she filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging a toxic work environment rife with racism within the show's production.
While the reality TV star's return has been reportedly ruled out, the show will witness the comeback of Porsha, who left after nine seasons in 2021. However, Leakes has not stayed silent about the show's performance, especially its declining viewership.
In a recent statement, she emphasized the need for radical changes to rejuvenate interest in the show. "Keep the fans in mind while making the show," she told TMZ back in January. "The biggest priority should be to please the audience."
Fans of RHOA reacted to the news of Leakes' absence from season 16, debating whether it was a good call or not.
One user pointed out, "NeNe sued Bravo. She will never be back. No company rehires an employee who SUED THEM."
Another person commented, "At some point, I hope that the networks and executives will come together and bring NeNe back. She looks better and younger than ever. I just don't want everyone to get their hopes up on Porsha's return. Porsha brings comedic relief, but will we get her real life is the question."
A third user quoted Leakes saying, "The door is closed."