NeNe Leakes Not Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16, Leading to Fan Backlash

Sources closely connected to the production told TMZ that Leakes has not been in any discussions to rejoin the cast for the next season.

According to the sources, producers have not even initiated any conversations with her regarding a potential return, making it clear that her presence on the show is not on the horizon.

Leakes' absence has left a noticeable void in both the hearts of her devoted fans and the storyline of Real Housewives of Atlanta since her departure from the show in 2020.

Despite continuous pleas and campaigns from fans on social media urging for her return, it seems that their wishes will remain unfulfilled.