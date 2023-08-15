NeNe Leakes Having a Ball at Beyoncé Concert as Son Bryson Remains Locked up in Jail After Drug Arrest
NeNe Leakes was living her best life at Beyoncé's latest concert — despite her son Bryson Bryant being trapped in a jail cell since his drug arrest on July 3. The 55-year-old single lady appeared unbothered and only focused on being a part of the beehive in what appeared to be a VIP area during Queen Bey's Atlanta, Georgia, show, only weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Bryson will remain in lockup until January 2024.
Leakes wore all green for her second night of Beyoncé festivities. The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star made heads turn in a matching pant and top duo with feathers.
Pairing the standout look with black and gold heels, the former Bravolebrity sported her blonde locks down and long while rocking her best accessory: a smile.
Sipping on champagne, Leakes looked like she was having a ball while dancing and singing with her inner circle to all of Beyoncé's hits during her Renaissance World Tour.
She appeared to put her concerns about her oldest son aside — at least for the night — as she's already stated that she washed her hands from the situation.
Leakes, who is argumentatively one of the most famous Housewives despite no longer being on RHOA, gave credit where credit was due for the night of entertainment.
"Nite number 2 out to see the 'GOAT' I bumped into a lot of fun people! To say the least, I had a good ole time!" she captioned a video recap of the night. "In recovery this morning."
Beyoncé left Leakes coming back for seconds because the reality star showed up to an earlier concert to support the Formation hitmaker. While she most likely shelved out a ton of money for two nights of Beyoncé, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Leakes can't help her inmate son — even if she wanted to.
- NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Ordered to Stay in Jail Until 2024 After Fentanyl Arrest
- NeNe Leakes Says She Would Return to 'RHOA' and Sit Down With Andy Cohen to Hash Out Differences, Only Wanted 'Fair' Treatment
- Inside The Rehab Center Lamar Odom Offered To Bring NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Following Fentanyl Arrest
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryant won't be eligible for release from Gwinnett County Jail until January 3, 2024, a spokesperson in the sheriff's release office told us earlier this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, Leakes' son was arrested on July 3 and charged with felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.
At the time of his arrest, Bryant claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes. When his real identity was later confirmed, he was hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer."
When they ran Bryant's name in the system, officers saw that Leakes' son was "wanted for probation violation" in a separate case.
Leakes addressed the situation on the Reality with the King podcast.
"He needs rehabilitation," Leakes noted of her son. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."