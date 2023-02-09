Home > Misc Nectar Wellness Provides CBD And Cannabis Products That Deliver Real Results Source: Nectar Wellness By: Radar Staff Feb. 9 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

It will likely come as no surprise that in the four years since hemp-derived cannabinoids were federally legalized, CBD has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. Bob Mordini and Ian Allen, co-founders of Nectar Wellness Company, were not only among the first to dive into the world of cannabis products, but they have also consistently been ahead of the curve. “We had the ability to have good research, good information, distribution and the ability to formulate while creating a moat that differentiates our brand from others. And the moat is our technology,” Mordini explains. While there are seemingly endless CBD companies with products on the market, none have been able to deliver the level of real-time results as Nectar’s product lineup.

“We have a long history on the CBD side, where you can validate someone's response. Because if your knee hurts, for example, you put some pain cream on it, and then your knee doesn't hurt in a few minutes, you look at us and you say, ‘I didn't think that was possible,” says Mordini. "I have learned a number of things over my twenty years in practice. One of the most important things is that a practice that actually listens to its patients, stays in business. We listen to our patients and recognize that they have been looking for a method of pain control that is not only non-opioid based but also one that actually works. It is really easy to educate our patients on the benefits of CBD because many of them are already using it in some form or another. That not only makes the conversation straightforward but it also fosters trust between our medical team and our patients because for many of our clients, CBD is already a known entity." Dr. Greg Buford FACS PCEO, Beauty by Buford Clinic. Similar results can be observed by anxiety sufferers or those struggling with sleep-related issues. Those who use Nectar Wellness’s CBD products experienced big changes in a short period, in many cases leaving competitors in the dust. So, what’s Nectar’s advantage? The answer lies in Nectar’s trade secret Supercharged technology, which allows the body to absorb more cannabinoids allowing the brain and body to experience the effects more quickly. For users, the results are dramatic and perceptible in real-time, which has made it easy for the Nectar team to quantify outcomes. When Mordini and Allen first joined forces, they were united by a shared interest in finding natural remedies as an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals for both physical ailments and to help stabilize the body’s regulatory systems. While the product line that is currently available on Nectar’s website is entirely CBD based, the duo has been hard at work on their THC products, which they expect to be available during the first quarter of 2023.

Nectar’s new line of THC products will include a disposable vape cartridge with two options: a low-cost distillate with a fruity taste made from botanic terpenes and a live resin liquid diamond variety that's geared towards the connoisseur. The former was developed with the average partygoer in mind, while the latter may be better suited to a seasoned user. “They hit a lot harder because I'm taking true cannabis-derived terpenes and adding it to the oil, which creates a heightened entourage effect. So they're a little bit stronger, and people feel the difference there,” Allen explains. “When we cross over to the THC world, it's kind of a little bit more of a subjective thing because our technology doesn't increase the potency; it increases the ability for the body to process our products quicker because we increase the bioavailability of it,” he says. “Many people liken it to drinking bad tequila versus a good tequila.” Nectar prides itself on standing out from the pack when it comes to competitors, largely due to the brand’s attention to detail regarding ingredients. “We want to be a trusted brand that's consistent every time with the highest quality hardware and the highest quality oil,” Allen says.

Not only do high-quality ingredients contribute to a better experience during use, but after the fact as well. Unlike competitors’ products, Nectar’s formulas don’t leave users with the typical frontal lobe hangover or red eyes that are commonly the result of using THC products of a lower grade. Perhaps most intriguing of all is that Nectar’s Supercharge Technology allows even the most seasoned cannabis user to get to a very nice level more quickly, even if they’ve built up a tolerance to THC. Despite Nectar Wellness’s bespoke product lineup and top-of-the-line technology, Mordini and Allen are careful to ensure that their products are inclusive of users at all levels of experience with CBD and THC. In fact, Mordini encourages those who are brand new to using cannabis to look no further than Nectar when they’re ready to get started. “The interesting part of this is that the higher the quality of anything that you can put into your body, the better the results are going to be. So it's measurable. You can use less to obtain a better response. You don't have to use more to get a response. So it's easier to learn how to use something, it's easier to experience something when it's in a more pure delivery system,” he says. If one fact has become increasingly clear, it’s that the CBD and THC industries are only just getting started. With Nectar’s impending product launches, it seems that the brand is on the precipice of tremendous growth, too. As for the competition? Bob Mordini and Ian Allen are perfectly content to allow Nectar Wellness’s products to speak for themselves. “We're not saying we're the first and only, but there's no one else who does it like we do. And that's really something that we're proud of, because we've created it.”