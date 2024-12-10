5 Must-Try Celebrity-Themed Slot Games

We believe that you are now extremely curious about which celebrity-themed slots are part of our top. Whether you try them in a demo version on slotscalendar.com or play them for real money at online casinos, we’re sure that this top will be a real delight. So, let’s begin!

1. The Marilyn Monroe Slot

Marilyn Monroe is a real icon, and this slot does justice to her legacy. It’s a game full of glamour, depicting Hollywood’s golden age. Of course, Marilyn’s timeless image takes center stage in this game.

The overall design includes Hollywiodd's vintage charm, with lots of sparkling lights and classic film reel elements. Marilyin’s iconic smile and famous poses are also part of the grid.

It’s an exciting game with playful features, wild symbols, and scatter bonuses. Thus, fans and gamblers alike would love to try!

2. Elvis Presley: The King Lives Slot

Elvis Presley is a character that really needs no introduction. His charisma and music define this vibrant slot. The game really captures the essence of rock-and-roll king and allows players to immerse in this electrifying world.