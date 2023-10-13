NBA Star Dillon Brooks Embroiled in Custody Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Over Infant Daughter

Brooks' page is currently wiped and has no Instagram photo with the name saved as Villain. He currently has a four-year, $86 million deal with Houston.

Earlier this week, Brooks was ejected less than five minutes into his first preseason game with the Rockets on Tuesday for a flagrant foul 2 to the groin of Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis, which he said was an accident.

A statement was later released by the NBA, noting that Brooks had been fined $25k for "recklessly making contact" with Theis in the groin area which happened minutes into the first quarter of the Rockets' win over the Pacers at the Toyota Center in Houston.