NBA Star Dillon Brooks Embroiled in Custody Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Over Infant Daughter
The mother of NBA star Dillon Brooks' two children has filed for full custody of their infant daughter along with a request for child support.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heather Andrews sought sole custody of their daughter, while Brooks fired back with a demand for joint custody.
The pair are also parents to another daughter, Mila Brooks.
The case, first reported on by The Blast, is ongoing. RadarOnline.com has learned Andrews stated that Brooks shall maintain the minor child on the health insurance provided to him through the Houston Rockets and/or the National Basketball Association.
Last June, Andrews shared a supportive message for Brooks on her Instagram account. "Dillon, Thank you for everything you do for the kids and I. I can't wait to bring our daughter into this world together. Happy Fathers Day I'll always love you XO."
Brooks' page is currently wiped and has no Instagram photo with the name saved as Villain. He currently has a four-year, $86 million deal with Houston.
Earlier this week, Brooks was ejected less than five minutes into his first preseason game with the Rockets on Tuesday for a flagrant foul 2 to the groin of Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis, which he said was an accident.
A statement was later released by the NBA, noting that Brooks had been fined $25k for "recklessly making contact" with Theis in the groin area which happened minutes into the first quarter of the Rockets' win over the Pacers at the Toyota Center in Houston.
"I tried to navigate a screen, I might have tapped him below the waist. But you know he got right back up," Brooks said following the game, per Yahoo.
"I don't know, it's weird that every time it happens to me, I get picked on. But I guess it's just a part of the reputation."
When a reporter inquired about whether or not Brooks felt like he had a target on his back, he stated, "I don't know. What's the name? What's my name? The name is Dillon the Villain, so I guess."