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EXCLUSIVE: Ex-NBA Star Malik Beasley Accused of Fixing His Own Performances in Explosive Federal Sports Betting Scheme

Photo of Malik Beasley
Source: MEGA

Malik Beasley has found himself in hot water.

June 29 2026, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

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Former NBA player Malik Beasley has been accused of participating in an alleged scheme to manipulate his own on-court performances in exchange for financial benefits, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Radar can reveal the 22-page indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charges Beasley and five alleged co-conspirators with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering over an alleged sports betting operation that prosecutors say ran between December 2023 and April 2024.

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Shock Allegations

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Photo of Malik Beasley
Source: MEGA

Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 NBA season.

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According to prosecutors, Beasley, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 NBA season, agreed to intentionally underperform, and at times overperform, in certain statistical categories before specific games. Federal authorities allege he shared that non-public information with former NBA player Edward Davis, who then relayed it to other members of the betting ring so they could place profitable prop bets before tipoff.

The indictment alleges the wagers centered on Beasley's individual statistics, including points and rebounds, rather than the outcome of games themselves. Prosecutors claim Beasley received bribes by having gambling debts reduced or paid off instead of receiving direct cash payments.

The filing also alleges the former NBA guard had accumulated millions of dollars in gambling losses despite earning tens of millions throughout his professional basketball career.

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Four NBA Games Impacted By Alleged Scheme

Photo of Malik Beasley
Source: MEGA

Among the evidence cited are text messages allegedly exchanged between Beasley and Edward Davis.

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Federal prosecutors identified four Milwaukee Bucks games they claim were influenced by the alleged scheme: January 26, 2024, against the Cleveland Cavaliers; February 27, 2024, against the Charlotte Hornets; March 10, 2024, against the Los Angeles Clippers; and March 21, 2024, against the Brooklyn Nets.

The indictment details the alleged inside information shared before each matchup, the wagers placed by co-conspirators, and how Beasley’s performances compared to the betting lines.

Among the evidence cited are text messages allegedly exchanged between Beasley and Davis.

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Discussions On Snapchat

The indictment further alleges members of the betting ring celebrated successful wagers in group chats after games.
Source: MEGA

The indictment further alleges members of the betting ring celebrated successful wagers in group chats after games.

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In one conversation, Davis allegedly suggested the pair move their discussions to Snapchat before telling Beasley, "We can make some good money."

Prosecutors contend those conversations preceded wagers placed using confidential information about Beasley’s anticipated performances.

The indictment further alleges members of the betting ring celebrated successful wagers in group chats after games, while later messages showed frustration when one of the alleged schemes failed to produce the expected results.

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Photo of Malik Beasley
Source: MEGA

If convicted, Beasley and his co-defendants could also face forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also claim some participants discussed deleting messages and distancing themselves from the operation after another NBA player became the subject of a separate gambling investigation.

If convicted, Beasley and his co-defendants could also face forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.

The charges remain allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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