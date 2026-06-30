EXCLUSIVE: Ex-NBA Star Malik Beasley Accused of Fixing His Own Performances in Explosive Federal Sports Betting Scheme

Radar can reveal the 22-page indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charges Beasley and five alleged co-conspirators with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering over an alleged sports betting operation that prosecutors say ran between December 2023 and April 2024.

Former NBA player Malik Beasley has been accused of participating in an alleged scheme to manipulate his own on-court performances in exchange for financial benefits, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com .

According to prosecutors, Beasley, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 NBA season, agreed to intentionally underperform, and at times overperform, in certain statistical categories before specific games. Federal authorities allege he shared that non-public information with former NBA player Edward Davis, who then relayed it to other members of the betting ring so they could place profitable prop bets before tipoff.

The indictment alleges the wagers centered on Beasley's individual statistics, including points and rebounds, rather than the outcome of games themselves. Prosecutors claim Beasley received bribes by having gambling debts reduced or paid off instead of receiving direct cash payments.

The filing also alleges the former NBA guard had accumulated millions of dollars in gambling losses despite earning tens of millions throughout his professional basketball career.