EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Natalie Wood Hid From the World as We Explore How Tragic Star's Success Grew Out of Teen Trauma

"In some of her final interviews, she still spoke about how much she hated crying on-screen," said Rebecca Sullivan, author of the 2016 biography Natalie Wood. "It caused her such internal torment because of the ways in which she had been forced to do that."

Wood absorbed the hard lessons her mother, Russian immigrant Maria Gurdin, taught her. According to the podcast Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, the actress obediently went along with her mother's ambitions – even when it put Wood in danger.

"My mother controlled Natalie and she would drag anybody through the dirt to keep this fantasy alive," recalled Lana Wood, 72, Natalie's younger sister.

Gurdin even dragged Natalie into abusive situations. Around the time Natalie was 15 or 16, Lana said, "We drove her up to the Chateau Marmont [for a meeting] and my mother and I sat in the car for hours.... That was the interview where Natalie was raped."