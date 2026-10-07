Natalie Portman 'Thriving' After Welcoming Baby No. 3 — Despite Controversy That 'Cast a Cloud' Over Her Pregnancy
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Natalie Portman, who recently welcomed her third child, her first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable, isn't giving any energy to a recent literary controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, who shares kids Aleph, 15, and Amalia, 9, with ex Benjamin Millepied, 45, drew headlines when author Rachel Cusk – who Portman once deemed "one of my favorite writers" – released a novel, Life of M, based on the actress, complete with an unflattering depiction of the Oscar winner's relationship to fame.
Natalie Portman Not "Sweating the Small Stuff'
While the Black Swan actress has remained mum on the scandal, the source said it "cast something of a cloud over Natalie's pregnancy."
But now that her bundle of joy has arrived, the Harvard alum isn't looking back.
"She's thriving," said the insider. "She's so excited to enter this new chapter of her life, and she doesn't find herself sweating the small stuff."
Moving Forward: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Back in April, the actress, who is the child of a fertility doctor, revealed the baby news in an interview.
She said at the time: "Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle. I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant.
"I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is."
She added, "I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."