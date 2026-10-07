Natalie Portman 'Thriving' After Welcoming Baby No. 3 — Despite Controversy That 'Cast a Cloud' Over Her Pregnancy

Back in April, the actress, who is the child of a fertility doctor, revealed the baby news in an interview.

She said at the time: "Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle. I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant.

"I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is."

She added, "I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."