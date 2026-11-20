Natalie Harp Branded a 'Weird Little Echo' After Repeating Trump's Midterm Election Spin — as His Inner Circle Grows Concerned
Nov. 20 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp reportedly echoed his positive assessment of the Republican Party's midterm election performance, even as people around him recognized the scale of the GOP's losses, according to biographer Michael Wolff.
Wolff discussed the incident on the November 20 episode of Inside Trump's Head, a podcast hosted by The Daily Beast's Joanna Coles. He recounted how Trump responded to election results brought to the White House, with Harp repeating his remarks rather than challenging his interpretation.
The November 3 midterms saw Democrats take control of both the House and Senate, delivering a major political setback to the president and his party.
Trump Insisted Republicans Had Done Better Than Expected
According to Wolff, Trump was in the White House residence as aides brought election results to him in the Map Room. Despite the Republican losses, the president reportedly kept insisting the outcome was better than anticipated.
"He kept saying, well, this is not so bad. They said it was going to be much worse," Wolff recalled.
He added that people around Trump understood the seriousness of the results, even as the president focused on finding positives.
Wolff also described Trump as being particularly interested in Florida, reportedly telling those around him that the state was what mattered.
"Nothing else matters but Florida," Trump allegedly said, according to the biographer.
Natalie Harp Repeated Trump's Election Assessment
Harp reportedly reinforced Trump's interpretation when he insisted Republicans had performed better than expected.
"She says, 'So much better than they said we would do,'" Wolff recounted. "And then she says, 'So much better.'"
The biographer subsequently characterized the exchange as an example of the president receiving little pushback from those around him.
"She's like a sort of weird little echo, his own echo following him around," Wolff said.
His account suggested that Harp was echoing Trump's reassuring comments while others in the room were processing the broader political consequences of the election.
Wolff Says Trump's Inner Circle Was Alarmed
Wolff also described the reaction of people surrounding Trump as the results became clearer.
According to the biographer, some aides appeared stunned by the scale of the Republican losses and were concerned about how the president was responding.
He recalled people around Trump reacting with comments such as "oh my God" as they recognized the seriousness of the setback.
"There's a recognition among the people around him that he is, I think, both removed from reality, and that he has been hit by something," Wolff said. "Hit by something that he cannot process."
Insiders Allegedly Used 'PTSD' and 'Trauma' to Describe Trump's Response
Wolff further claimed that people in Trump's circle began using words such as "PTSD" and "trauma" when discussing his reaction to the election in the days that followed.
"They're throwing around words like PTSD, trauma, another word that they're throwing around," he said during the podcast.
The comments were Wolff's characterization of what unnamed people close to Trump had reportedly told him. They do not establish that Trump received a medical diagnosis.
The biographer's account offered a glimpse into the reported atmosphere inside the White House following the Democrats' midterm victories, with Trump's reaction and the loyalty of those around him becoming central to the discussion.