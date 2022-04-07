Nash Carter Fired From WWE After Domestic Violence Allegations & Hitler Impressions Surface

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer gave an interview about Carter's firing from the WWE, alleging the Nazi salute was the final nail in the coffin for the young wrestler.

In the interview, he explained why Carter wasn't released from his contract when the allegations against him originally came up.

"You have to understand Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon had allegations against him multiple times over the years. So, if he is to believe that [Carter] is innocent, then he has to presume that other people that claims are made [about] may be innocent," he said, adding, "he’s not a guy who is gonna fire everybody the minute somebody says something."

It seemed as if Carter was going to stick around until Lee posted the former WWE star's Nazi impression.

"This is a really weird situation because he was fired for the Hitler picture," Meltzer continued. "The other allegations is not what he was fired for."