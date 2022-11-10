Tribute to Naomi Judd — Stream Her Greatest Hits + Wynonna Judd's Music Surrounding Her Tribute Tour

Musician and actress Naomi Judd was a quintessential part of country music in the 1980s and 90s. Alongside her daughter, Wynonna Judd, the mother and daughter formed the country duo, The Judds, and skyrocketed to success on popular music charts. RadarOnline.com has taken a look back on the Judd women's top hits, as Wynonna extended her tribute tour for her mother. \n\nNaomi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, while her daughter Ashley Judd was at her home. The traumatic events have inflicted further pain on the Judd women through legal battles, as they grapple with authorities in court to keep their mother's police file sealed, which contains intimate details of the singer's final moments.Naomi And Wynonna Judd's Greatest Hits To Stream NowScroll to see RadarOnline.com's selection of greatest hits from Naomi and Wynonna.Love Can Build A Bridge Vinyl LP by The Judds retails for $21.98/vinyl or stream for free through Amazon Music at amazon.com.\n\nThe special edition vinyl of Love Can Build A Bridge by the mother-daughter country music duo, The Judds, features ten classic hits. Featured tracks include the album's namesake track, Love Can Build A Bridge, as well as Have Mercy, Give a Little Love and Rockin' with the Rhythm of the Rain.All-Time Greatest Hits by The Judds retails for $9.99/CD or stream for free through Amazon Music at amazon.com. \n\nDiscover The Judds' best tracks with their album, All-Time Greatest Hits. The collection features 21 of the Judd women's hitmakers, including 14 #1 hits on the country music charts. The All-Time Greatest Hits features tracks like Mama, He's Crazy, One Hundred and Two and Let Me Tell You About Love.I Will Stand By You: The Essential Collection by The Judds retails for $9.99/MP3 or stream for free through Amazon Music at amazon.com.\n\nFollowing the success of their Last Encore Tour, The Judds went back to the studio to work on two new tracks for the 2011 release, I Will Stand By You: The Essential Collection. The album combines classic hits that span the duo's career as well as the new bonus tracks produced specially for the album. Timeless melodies and modern harmonies make I Will Stand By You a must-have for The Judds and country music fans alike.Christmas Time with The Judds by The Judds retails for $29.95/Vinyl or stream for free through Amazon Music at amazon.com.\n\nCelebrate the holidays with carols from The Judds. Christmas Time with The Judds is a collection of classic Christmas melodies sung by the mother-daughter duo. Featured tracks include hits like O Holy Night, Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town and Silent Night.All-Time Greatest Hits by Wynonna retails for $11.99/MP3 or stream for free through Amazon Music at amazon.com. \n\nBe prepared to rock out at Wynonna's extended tribute tour by listening to her best songs. Wynonna's All-Time Greatest Hits album celebrates the singer's solo success through a compilation of hit tracks. All-Time Greatest Hits features songs like She Is His Only Need, I Saw The Light and Tell Me Why.