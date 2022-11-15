Naomi Judd’s Daughters Ashley & Wynonna Accused Of Violating Court Order In Battle Over Late Mom’s Death Records
Ashley Judd & Wynonna Judd are accused of violating the court’s order requiring them to turn over documents as part of their battle to seal their late mother Naomi’s death records, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, along with her husband Larry Strickland sued Williamson County, Tennessee, and Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.
The Judd family demanded the investigation file related to their mother’s death be sealed. Naomi, 76, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Tennessee ranch. Ashley was at the property when the incident went down.
Ashley & Wynonna have argued the records are, “private, incredibly sensitive, and do nothing more than re-open the fresh wounds of Naomi Judd's death." The defendants have argued the file should be released saying they are public records.
The file the family wants to remain sealed contains 911 calls from Ashley, body camera footage from the scene, photos of the note Naomi left her family, text messages exchanged between Ashley and the family psychologist and various photos of guns on the property.
Naomi’s daughters said the release of the file would cause them great anguish.
The Sheriff and local journalists have argued for the release of the records arguing they are public records.
The court battle has been extremely contentious. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the journalists are now accusing the Judd family of violating the court’s order and schedule in the case. They said the Judd family has failed to turn over documents and information that they requested by a specific deadline.
The journalists said the Judd family did not want to produce materials about the “[Plaintiffs] publicity campaign.” Part of the reporters’ argument for the release is Ashley sat down for various interviews discussing her mother’s death.
Other information they requested included a list of all experts the Judd family plans to call at trial, another list of every person they communicated with regarding Naomi Judd’s death including publicists.
“Identify every person that you have communicated with regarding Naomi Judd’s death, including, without limitation, the circumstances of Naomi Judd’s death or any investigation of Naomi Judd’s death,” the filing reads.
The lawyer representing the journalists then demanded the Judd family pay their attorney fees for bringing the motion.
Ashley & Wynonna argue they have objections to some of the requests and never violated a court order.
“Not only was the written discovery sent last minute – but it included a request for production of ALL written communications SENT or RECEIVED by Plaintiffs regarding their wife and mother’s death. This request not only invades the privacy of the Plaintiffs – the very purpose of this action, but certainly includes communications which are entirely irrelevant and could not even possibility lead to the discovery of relevant evidence,” the Judd family attorney wrote. “The Plaintiffs have received thousands of unsolicited communications from fans expressing condolence. It would take Plaintiffs months and at great cost to even attempt to compile all of the communications.”
The judge has yet to rule on the matter. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Ashley & Wynonna recently asked for the judge to step down from the case accusing him of making improper decisions.