Naomi Judd’s Daughters Ashley & Wynonna Accused Of Violating Court Order In Battle Over Late Mom’s Death Records

Ashley Judd & Wynonna Judd are accused of violating the court’s order requiring them to turn over documents as part of their battle to seal their late mother Naomi’s death records, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, along with her husband Larry Strickland sued Williamson County, Tennessee, and Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.