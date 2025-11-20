Your tip
Home > Politics > Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Vicious Message to 'Vile' Trump After Calling Him 'The Worst Thing on Earth' — 'I Could've Done Much Worse'

Nancy Pelosi said she could have made 'worse' comments then calling Donald Trump a 'vile creature.'

Nov. 20 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi isn't backing down from her comments calling Donald Trump a "vile creature," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former House Speaker, 85, showed she still has plenty of sass left in the tank when she also called the president, 79, "the worst thing on the face of the Earth" and boasted how she could have sunk even lower in her first interview since announcing her retirement.

'I Could've Done Much Worse'

Pelosi doubled down on her comments about 'vile' Trump.

“I said that as a euphemism; I could’ve done much worse, Pelosi bragged to CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on Wednesday, November 19.

The California Democrat went on to bash Trump's second term.

"He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before," Pelosi moaned. "There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history."

The congresswoman made her original statements on CNN host Elex Michaelson's The Story Is on November 2, while claiming Trump "doesn't honor the Constitution."

Pelosi went on to claim the controversial politician has "turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court, He's abolished the House of Representatives, He's killed the press."

'An Evil Woman'

Trump said he thought Pelosi was 'terrible' when reacting to her retirement news.

Pelosi and Trump have been at loggerheads throughout both of his terms as president, the first of which began in 2017.

When the two-time House Speaker announced on November 6 that she will retire from Congress at the end of her current term after nearly four decades in the chamber, Trump celebrated while calling out his sworn enemy.

"I'm glad she's retiring. I think she did the country a great service by retiring," the Commander-in-Chief told reporters hours after Pelosi said she would not seek re-election in 2026.

Trump added: "I think she was a tremendous liability for the country. I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible."

Sworn Enemies

Pelosi has been a defiant foe of Trump during both of his presidential terms.

As House Speaker, Pelosi presided over both of Trump's impeachments in December 2019 and again in January 2021.

The first was over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, while the second was related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Neither was successful.

Pelosi also showed her open contempt for Trump when she tore up his copy of the State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress in February 2020, in what many consider to be her most defiant show of hatred toward the president.

Who Will Succeed Pelosi?

Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1987.

The first and only female House Speaker explained in a taped video message, "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative," while announcing her retirement.

Two candidates had already lined up to challenge Pelosi in 2026, including controversial far-left California State Senator Scott Wiener, who is terming out and now wants to represent San Francisco's 11th District in Congress.

Former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti also entered the race and is even more progressive than Wiener, having previously served as the chief of staff to socialist New York Congresswoman .

