Nancy Pelosi's Vicious Message to 'Vile' Trump After Calling Him 'The Worst Thing on Earth' — 'I Could've Done Much Worse'

“I said that as a euphemism; I could’ve done much worse, Pelosi bragged to CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on Wednesday, November 19.

The California Democrat went on to bash Trump's second term.

"He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before," Pelosi moaned. "There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history."

The congresswoman made her original statements on CNN host Elex Michaelson's The Story Is on November 2, while claiming Trump "doesn't honor the Constitution."

Pelosi went on to claim the controversial politician has "turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court, He's abolished the House of Representatives, He's killed the press."