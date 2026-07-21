EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's Hit-and-Run Humiliation — How Her Road Menace Man Struck Again and Fled the Scene

Nancy Pelosi's road warrior hubby, Paul Pelosi, has admitted to plowing into a parked car and splitting the scene – and now he may lose his license, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Napa County cops said the 86-year-old longtime spouse of the former Speaker of the House struck a Tesla parked on the side of a road in Yountville, Calif., on July 3 and fled without stopping to inspect the extensive carnage his brown convertible caused.

An eyewitness told the sheriff's office the convertible struck the parked vehicle, briefly stopped – then took off.