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Home > Exclusives > Nancy Pelosi
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EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's Hit-and-Run Humiliation — How Her Road Menace Man Struck Again and Fled the Scene

nancy pelosi hit and run humiliation husband flees scene
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi's husband allegedly fled the scene after another hit-and-run crash, sparking scrutiny.

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July 21 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Nancy Pelosi's road warrior hubby, Paul Pelosi, has admitted to plowing into a parked car and splitting the scene – and now he may lose his license, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Napa County cops said the 86-year-old longtime spouse of the former Speaker of the House struck a Tesla parked on the side of a road in Yountville, Calif., on July 3 and fled without stopping to inspect the extensive carnage his brown convertible caused.

An eyewitness told the sheriff's office the convertible struck the parked vehicle, briefly stopped – then took off.

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Police Traced Pelosi Through Damage

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Published photos showed the Tesla with major damage after police said Paul Pelosi struck the parked vehicle and left the scene.
Source: MEGA; TIM BAUMEISTER/ UNSPLASH)

Published photos showed the Tesla with major damage after police said Paul Pelosi struck the parked vehicle and left the scene.

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Published photos of the damaged Tesla show massive dents, brown paint marks and a gaping tear in the bumper.

Later in the day, police discovered the convertible blocking a road about a quarter mile from the accident and identified Paul as the driver.

Paul told a deputy he "believed" he had hit something... but didn't know what it was, so he just kept going, according to police.

Because there were no injuries, Pelosi was not arrested, but he was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident, for which he later pleaded guilty.

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Crash Revives Pelosi's DUI Past

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Nancy Pelosi reportedly hired defense lawyer Larry Kramer after Paul's 2022 arrest.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi reportedly hired defense lawyer Larry Kramer after Paul's 2022 arrest.

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He was also found to have no alcohol in his system, which combined with his age was reportedly concerning to officers, who referred him to the DMV to determine whether his license should be taken from him.

The incident is only the latest in a long, bumpy road map of driving issues for Paul.

He was arrested in May 2022 for driving under the influence, which led to his pleading guilty and receiving five days behind bars and three years' probation.

His powerful spouse, Nancy, had hired renowned political crisis manager Larry Kramer – one of San Francisco's top defense lawyers – to handle her husband's case and reportedly was furious over the embarrassment.

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Pelosi's Painful Past Resurfaces Again

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A spokesman for the Pelosis said Paul apologized to the vehicle owner and accepted responsibility for the damage.
Source: MEGA

A spokesman for the Pelosis said Paul apologized to the vehicle owner and accepted responsibility for the damage.

Even worse, Paul was just 16 when he drove a sports car that flipped over in an accident that killed his 19-year-old brother, who'd reportedly begged him to slow down moments before the crash.

In October 2022, he was attacked by deranged home invader David Wayne DePape, who beat him with a hammer and left him with a fractured skull.

A spokesman for the Pelosis said after the July 3 incident: "Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter."

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