EXCLUSIVE: New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case
Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Nearly eight months after Today host Savannah Guthrie's elderly mom, Nancy [Guthrie], vanished from her Arizona home, authorities say they're investigating a potential new ransom note, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Pima County Sheriff's Department rep shared the shocking news on social media, revealing: "The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.
"Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility."
New Ransom Note Raises Questions
Lawmen did not disclose the contents of the note or publicly confirm whether it is legitimate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, frail Nancy, 84, appears to have been snatched from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
Early in the case, two ransom notes emerged – one demanding $4million in cryptocurrency and another apologetically saying she'd died and offered to return her corpse for cash.
One of the notes was considered potentially authentic because it included factually correct details about Nancy's home, including a broken backyard floodlight and a smartwatch found on her bedroom floor.
Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
Acting on a May tip that Nancy was buried in a shallow grave, a Mexican volunteer group searched a remote area near Nogales, Mexico, about 70 miles south of Tucson, but no remains were discovered.
The FBI has released surveillance videos of a masked individual who appeared to be tampering with a security camera on Nancy's porch.
Back in February, the Guthrie family issued one of its many pleas to bring Nancy home, offering a reward of up to $1million for tips leading to her recovery.
Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Plea for Mom
Savannah took a brief break from Today after her mother went missing, but has since returned to the morning show.
In August, she marked the six-month anniversary of the tragedy on Instagram, writing: "Someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.
"Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on – because that's what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins."