EXCLUSIVE: New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Nearly eight months after Today host Savannah Guthrie's elderly mom, Nancy [Guthrie], vanished from her Arizona home, authorities say they're investigating a potential new ransom note, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Pima County Sheriff's Department rep shared the shocking news on social media, revealing: "The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

"Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility."