Nancy Guthrie Could 'Absolutely Still Be Alive,' Elizabeth Smart Claims — As Search for Savannah's Mom, 84, Enters Fourth Month

The search for Nancy Guthrie has stretched into its fourth month, with few public updates and growing concern surrounding her disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As investigators continue to piece together what happened, Elizabeth Smart is urging both authorities and the public to remain hopeful.

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Elizabeth Smart Says Survival Is Still Possible

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Smart pointed to long-term survival cases, urging authorities not to give up hope.

Smart was abducted at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell and held captive for nine months. During that time, she endured repeated abuse and was hidden in plain sight just miles from her home. Her survival, she noted, is proof that victims can remain alive for extended periods, even in cases that appear bleak. "She could absolutely still be alive," Smart said about Guthrie. "There are cases that span many more years than mine does, and they came back alive. I'm talking years and years. So, she absolutely still could be alive." "Of course, there is the alternative, but until we know, we have to keep looking. She deserves either way to be brought home," she affirmed.

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Elizabeth Smart says she thinks Nancy Guthrie could “absolutely still be alive” three months after her disappearance and urges authorities to keep searching. More tonight on OutFront at 7p ET/4p PT. pic.twitter.com/B91rJoMnYf — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 5, 2026 Source: @OutFrontCNN/X The survivor drew from her own 2002 abduction to stress that victims can remain hidden for extended periods.

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Her Own Abduction Fuels Her Message

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram She warned that abandoning hope too soon can impact whether victims are ultimately found.

Reflecting on her own case, Smart stressed the importance of not giving up hope. "We can never give up," she said, adding that despite statistics, survival is possible."If that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn't be here today."

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Family Urges Privacy Amid Investigation

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Brian Entin said the Guthrie family has asked close friends to stay quiet during the investigation.

NewsNation's Brian Entin recently said the silence surrounding the case may not be accidental, pointing to a request from the Guthrie family as the investigation continues. "We've heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy's close friends to keep things private right now," Entin said. "You haven't seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases."

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Fear in Tucson Community

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Entin noted that fear among Tucson residents may be contributing to the silence.