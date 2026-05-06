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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Could 'Absolutely Still Be Alive,' Elizabeth Smart Claims — As Search for Savannah's Mom, 84, Enters Fourth Month

image of Elizabeth Smart and Nancy Guthrie
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Elizabeth Smart said Nancy Guthrie could still be alive as the search enters its fourth month.

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May 6 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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The search for Nancy Guthrie has stretched into its fourth month, with few public updates and growing concern surrounding her disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As investigators continue to piece together what happened, Elizabeth Smart is urging both authorities and the public to remain hopeful.

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Elizabeth Smart Says Survival Is Still Possible

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image of Smart pointed to long-term survival cases, urging authorities not to give up hope.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Smart pointed to long-term survival cases, urging authorities not to give up hope.

Smart was abducted at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell and held captive for nine months. During that time, she endured repeated abuse and was hidden in plain sight just miles from her home. Her survival, she noted, is proof that victims can remain alive for extended periods, even in cases that appear bleak.

"She could absolutely still be alive," Smart said about Guthrie. "There are cases that span many more years than mine does, and they came back alive. I'm talking years and years. So, she absolutely still could be alive."

"Of course, there is the alternative, but until we know, we have to keep looking. She deserves either way to be brought home," she affirmed.

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Source: @OutFrontCNN/X

The survivor drew from her own 2002 abduction to stress that victims can remain hidden for extended periods.

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Her Own Abduction Fuels Her Message

image of She warned that abandoning hope too soon can impact whether victims are ultimately found.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

She warned that abandoning hope too soon can impact whether victims are ultimately found.

Reflecting on her own case, Smart stressed the importance of not giving up hope.

"We can never give up," she said, adding that despite statistics, survival is possible."If that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn't be here today."

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Family Urges Privacy Amid Investigation

image of Brian Entin said the Guthrie family has asked close friends to stay quiet during the investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Brian Entin said the Guthrie family has asked close friends to stay quiet during the investigation.

NewsNation's Brian Entin recently said the silence surrounding the case may not be accidental, pointing to a request from the Guthrie family as the investigation continues.

"We've heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy's close friends to keep things private right now," Entin said. "You haven't seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases."

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Fear in Tucson Community

image of Entin noted that fear among Tucson residents may be contributing to the silence.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Entin noted that fear among Tucson residents may be contributing to the silence.

He also suggested that growing unease among locals could be contributing to why fewer people are speaking publicly.

"I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing," Entin said. "For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don't happen, and the fact that there's no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don't see as many people talking about it."

"It's been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn't," he added, noting Guthrie's church friends who were the first to speak up when she didn't show up for Sunday mass. "No one has said anything."

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