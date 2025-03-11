Mystery as Huge K-Pop Star Found Dead 'Significant Amount of Time' After He Passed Away At Home Aged 43 — 3 Years After Abusing Same Drug That Killed Michael Jackson

Wheesung's agency, TAJOYENT, said they had a "heartbreaking and tragic message" to share as they announced his passing.

They added: "On this day, our artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was pronounced dead.

"The sudden news has deeply saddened the family, fellow artists from TAJOYENT, and all staff who mourn his passing."

Wheesung found fame in 2002 in South Korea with his uniquely soulful vocals.

His popularity continued to soar throughout the 2000s, with the musician widely credited for making R&B grow in South Korea.