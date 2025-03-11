Mystery as Huge K-Pop Star Found Dead 'Significant Amount of Time' After He Passed Away At Home Aged 43 — 3 Years After Abusing Same Drug That Killed Michael Jackson
K-pop star Wheesung has been found dead in his apartment – leaving his legions of fans numb with shock.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the South Korean singer, 43, was reportedly discovered a "significant amount of time" after his death, with officials now in the midst of a major investigation into the circumstances of his passing.
Police in Seoul say the performer, real name Choi Whee-sung, was found in a state of a cardiac arrest but they suspect no signs of foul play related to his passing.
He was discovered unconscious in his apartment in Seoul's northern Gwangjin-gu district after emergency responders were called by his mom.
Concerns were first raised after Wheesung didn't meet his manager for a planned chat earlier in the day.
Wheesung's agency, TAJOYENT, said they had a "heartbreaking and tragic message" to share as they announced his passing.
They added: "On this day, our artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was pronounced dead.
"The sudden news has deeply saddened the family, fellow artists from TAJOYENT, and all staff who mourn his passing."
Wheesung found fame in 2002 in South Korea with his uniquely soulful vocals.
His popularity continued to soar throughout the 2000s, with the musician widely credited for making R&B grow in South Korea.
Wheesung went on to establish himself as a mentor and vocal coach to K-pop stars across the country in the past decade.
He was even scheduled to hold a concert with ballad singer KCM this weekend in the city of Daegu.
Fellow artists have paid a number of touching tributes to the singer in the past few hours.
Artist Yoon Min-soo wrote on social media: "Wheesung, let's sing and make music freely in that place. I won't forget your pure and clear heart.
"Let's meet again someday and sing together."
He also shared a heartfelt video of the pair performing a duet.
Rapper Verbal Jint also shared a statement which read: "Every moment we shared was an honour, and I'm grateful.
"You've worked so hard, rest in peace, Wheesung."
In recent years, Wheesung faced a string of controversies.
He was handed a two-year suspended sentence in 2021 for abusing powerful aesthetic Propofol – the same drug that killed Michael Jackson.
And in March and April 2020 Wheesung was found unconscious on two separate occasions due to the use of similar sleep-inducing drugs.
His tragic passing comes just weeks after promising South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home aged just 24.
Kim, who starred in Netflix hit Bloodhounds, was discovered by her close friend who quickly alerted police.