Murdaugh Murders Coverup: Bombshell Claims Ramp Up After Police Chief Denied Tampering With Crime Scene — as Retrial Draws Near

Investigators with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have conducted multiple interviews with individuals believed to have knowledge of an alleged coverup, according to FITSNews.

Tops on the list is Yemassee, S.C., police chief Greg Alexander, one of Murdaugh's closes friends. The lawman is reportedly the subject of a grand jury probe looking into the guns used to kill Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their country estate home on June 7, 2021.

Those weapons – an automatic rifle and a shotgun – have never been recovered. But FITSNews reports that witnesses have testified to seeing the Murdaugh murder weapons in Alexander's possession in the immediate aftermath of the double homicide.

"These witnesses have further testified to Alexander allegedly describing his role in the crime scene coverup – and implicating at least one other Lowcountry law enforcement leader as having participated in the alleged conspiracy," according to the outlet.

"If that’s true, it would raise questions that need to be addressed before the court," Murdaugh lead attorney Dick Harpootlian told FITSNews."