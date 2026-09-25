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Home > True Crime > Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Murders Coverup: Bombshell Claims Ramp Up After Police Chief Denied Tampering With Crime Scene — as Retrial Draws Near

Prosecutors are investigation claims Alex Murdaugh may have had help covering up a crime scene.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors are investigation claims Alex Murdaugh may have had help covering up a crime scene.

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Sept. 25 2026, Updated 7:29 p.m. ET

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While Alex Murdaugh awaits a retrial on allegations he killed his wife and son, prosecutors in South Carolina are investigating reports that the disgraced attorney may have had help from a law enforcement friend in covering up the crime scene, RadarOnline.com can report.

Although he was initially found guilty of their murders, Murdaugh was granted a retrial after former Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill tampered with jurors during the original March 2023 case.

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Did a Police Chief Pal Help Alex Murdaugh Cover Up a Crime?

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Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, but was granted a retrial.
Source: COURT TV

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, but was granted a retrial.

Investigators with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have conducted multiple interviews with individuals believed to have knowledge of an alleged coverup, according to FITSNews.

Tops on the list is Yemassee, S.C., police chief Greg Alexander, one of Murdaugh's closes friends. The lawman is reportedly the subject of a grand jury probe looking into the guns used to kill Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their country estate home on June 7, 2021.

Those weapons – an automatic rifle and a shotgun – have never been recovered. But FITSNews reports that witnesses have testified to seeing the Murdaugh murder weapons in Alexander's possession in the immediate aftermath of the double homicide.

"These witnesses have further testified to Alexander allegedly describing his role in the crime scene coverup – and implicating at least one other Lowcountry law enforcement leader as having participated in the alleged conspiracy," according to the outlet.

"If that’s true, it would raise questions that need to be addressed before the court," Murdaugh lead attorney Dick Harpootlian told FITSNews."

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Greg Alexander Has Been at the Center of Speculation Before

Greg Alexander is rumored to have had the murder weapons in his possession.
Source: TOWN OF YEMASSEE

Greg Alexander is rumored to have had the murder weapons in his possession.

The media outlet reports there is a suspicious money trail as well. Just over a month after his wife and son were murdered, Murdaugh wrote a $5,000 check to Alexander.

"The police chief said the money was intended as a loan for his parents and that he was just a 'pass-through," according to FITSNews. "During that conversation, Alexander referred to Alex Murdaugh as a 'longtime friend' who had helped his family in the past."

Alexander also received an additional $5,500 in contributions from Murdaugh family and friends in his failed bid for sheriff of Hampton County in 2022.

Murdaugh's younger brother also claimed during the first trial that their "good friend" Alexander accompanied him to the crime scene shortly after the murders.

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Greg Alexander Insists He Didn't Help Cover Up Crime Scene

The murder weapons were never recovered from the scene.
Source: @LAW&CRIME

The murder weapons were never recovered from the scene.

Alexander's relationship with Murdaugh has been questioned before, but he fired back at speculation that he had anything to do with a cover-up.

“I'm not a cat," Alexander said in a since-deleted Facebook video from March 2022. "I don't cover up no doo-doo."

Alexander's attorney called the allegations against the police chief "absurd."

"They need to stop chasing fictional rabbits and start preparing for trial," defense attorney Joe McCulloch said. "It's the oldest trick in the book."

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Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
Source: MAGGIE MURDAUGH/FACEBOOK

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh remains imprisoned after he pleaded guilty to stealing millions from clients and loved ones in another case.

He had been handed two consecutive life sentences for fatally shooting his wife and son, but in a bombshell decision, Hill was found to have tampered with the jurors during the original 2023 trial in an effort to promote a book she had written about the case.

During the trial, Hill reportedly told jurors "not to be fooled" by Murdaugh's own emotional testimony in hopes that he would be convicted to help her make money from her self-published book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. The book was later pulled from publication after she reportedly admitted to plagiarizing part of it.

Murdaugh's attorneys claimed the would-be crime author tried to influence jurors, and was heard by another employee rationalizing, "The best way to sell books was a guilty verdict. A guilty verdict would be better for the sale of books."

The clerk resigned in March 2024 after she was charged with taking more than $11,000 in bonuses and using her public office to promote the book.

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