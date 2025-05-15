EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Ali's Tragic Last Days Revealed — How Boxing Hero Died a Victim of Elder Abuse and Left Behind FOUR Love Children
Behind the roaring crowds, Muhammad Ali led a hidden double life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the boxing legend’s final years were marred by hidden heartache – from secretly fathering four children to becoming a silent victim of elder abuse.
Though he was worth $80million when he passed away in an Arizona hospital on June 3, 2016, sources say Ali's four love children – Osmon Caliph Williams, Miya, Kiiursti, and Khaliah – have all had to work hard to make ends meet.
And the ring king's final round was no victory lap, insiders allege.
The Olympic hero and three-time heavyweight champ was reportedly neglected by caregivers, left isolated for hours, and deprived of proper hydration and nourishment.
A source claimed: "Ali could have been the victim of elder abuse. I don't believe he was being taken care of properly."
They further alleged "The Greatest," who died at age 74, spent hours alone "propped in front of the TV, blankly watching reruns or sports events."
His brother Rahman also charged Ali was neglected and verbally abused while the fighter's wife, Lonnie, and her relatives lived high.
Rahman once said: "She talks to him bad. I think she married my brother just for the money.
"He doesn't even get fed prop-erly. He was so dehydrated. I could tell from his eyes he was in a bad way."
How Elder Abuse Could Have Contributed to Ali's Death
Since then, Rahman has backed away from his criticism of his sister-in-law – the champ's fourth wife.
But San Francisco elderly care specialist Dr. John H. Fullerton said: "Based on the statements of the brother, I would say this could be elder abuse."
Neglect and poor treatment may have also led to an infection that killed the fighter. Ali died of septic shock poisoning "due to unspecified natural causes," doctors ruled.
New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer – who did not treat Ali – said the condition occurs when bacteria invade the bloodstream unchecked.
In a senior citizen like Ali, it "usually comes from a urinary tract infection not treated quickly or strongly enough," he noted.
"The issue to me is how quickly Ali was given antibiotics."
Scrambling for The Boxer's Millions
The champ's passing kicked off a cash grab – but his four unrecognized kids may walk away with nothing.
Son Osmon, whose mom, Temica Williams, hooked up with Ali in 1975, is now a technical engineer in Illinois.
For a while, Ali kept the boy and his mom in a ritzy Chicago apartment, but ultimately gave them the boot.
Temica sued the boxer, claiming she "went from a life of luxury to a life of poverty." Her suit ended when she failed to show up for court dates, and she drifted into drugs and gave up Osmon for foster care before dying in 1998.
But he's certain of his paternity – like Miya and Khaliah, who were born in the early 1970s.
Miya was conceived during Ali's affair with Patricia Harvell. Khaliah's mom, Wanda Bolton, was 16 when the slugger knocked her up.
But after Ali wed Veronica Porché, Wanda was history.
Former model Khaliah is now settled in Pennsylvania with her husband and son, while Kiursti Mensah Ali says her mom, Barbara Mensah, was just 17 and in high school in Houston when she started a 20-year affair.
The affair ended when Ali married Lonnie Williams. However, a 1988 paternity test proved Ali was her dad.
She recalled: "He was a good father. He'd put me on his shoulders. He was happy. I was happy."