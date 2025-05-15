EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Ali's Tragic Last Days Revealed — How Boxing Hero Died a Victim of Elder Abuse and Left Behind FOUR Love Children

The Olympic hero and three-time heavyweight champ was reportedly neglected by caregivers, left isolated for hours, and deprived of proper hydration and nourishment.

A source claimed: "Ali could have been the victim of elder abuse. I don't believe he was being taken care of properly."

They further alleged "The Greatest," who died at age 74, spent hours alone "propped in front of the TV, blankly watching reruns or sports events."

His brother Rahman also charged Ali was neglected and verbally abused while the fighter's wife, Lonnie, and her relatives lived high.

Rahman once said: "She talks to him bad. I think she married my brother just for the money.

"He doesn't even get fed prop-erly. He was so dehydrated. I could tell from his eyes he was in a bad way."