EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Ali's Death Anniversary Marred by Resurfaced Accusations of His Fights Being Fixed

The boxing champion was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1984 when he was 42 years old.

Ali – born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. – died aged 74 on June 3, 2016. He died of septic shock, which is common among Parkinson's disease patients.

Muhammad Ali' s death anniversary has been overshadowed by resurfaced allegations claiming his boxing matches were rigged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The FBI was further accused of attempting to dodge the release of the Ali files.

Eventually, the papers were released and revealed an explosive 600 pages of information the agency gathered on the boxing hero.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed the FBI targeted Ali for years – and even investigated the Olympic gold medalist on suspicion his long-shot fight against Leon Spinks was fixed.

Despite Spinks pulling off the upset, he never saw another title victory in his career. In his subsequent title fights, he was knocked out by Larry Holmes in 1981 and again in 1986 when he faced off against Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

At their rematch in September 1978, held at New Orleans' Superdome, Ali proved victorious over Spinks.

In the first match, held in February 1978 in Nevada, Spinks stunned boxing fans by beating Ali. Spinks, who died of cancer aged 67 in February 2021, was credited with one of the greatest upsets in the sport's history.

The files revealed the FBI's probe into two allegations claiming Ali and Spinks fixed their infamous 1978 matches.

According to the FBI files: "Top Rank Inc... planned to induce Muhammad Ali to throw the 2/15/78 fight with Spinks as well as a possibility of inducing Spinks to throw a subsequent match with Ali."

It's important to note the FBI dossier did not identify the probe's final outcome; however, the file revealed the agency continued to closely monitor Ali for years, including taking note of every speech he gave as a member of the Nation of Islam.

Former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was also said to be terrified Ali would catch wind of his agency's investigation and that he had been targeted by the FBI.

In a May 1966 "confidential" agency memo, Hoover wrote: "It is not felt that we should conduct any investigation concerning his personal activities which could result in Clay (Ali) possibly charging the Bureau with harassment.

"If such an investigation should come to Clay's attention, he might take action, which could prove embarrassing to the Bureau."