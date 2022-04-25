Former MTV 'Making The Band' Star Chopper Arrested For Sex Trafficking, Accused Of Being A 'Pimp'

Chopper “Young City,” who was once featured on MTV’s Making the Band with Diddy, was recently arrested on charges of sex trafficking amid allegations of being a pimp, Radar has learned.

According to newly released legal documents, the 35-year-old rapper and former MTV star was arrested in Maryland sometime earlier this month before being extradited to Las Vegas where he is set to face numerous sex trafficking charges for allegedly leading a prostitution ring there in Sin City.