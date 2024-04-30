Home > Politics > Nicolle Wallace MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Believes Donald Trump Might Take Her Off the Air if He Wins in November: 'This Time Next Year I Might Not Be Sitting Here' Source: MSNBC; MEGA Nicolle Wallace recently suggested that Donald Trump would take her off the air if he wins the White House again in November. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 30 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace recently suggested that Donald Trump would take her off the air if he wins the White House again in November, RadarOnline.com can report. Wallace made the startling claim on Monday’s episode of Deadline: White House while discussing this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of the symptoms, one of the signs of a healthy functioning democracy,” Wallace said at the beginning of Monday’s episode. “Behind the levity, though, there was something darker.” “A darker undercurrent, if you will, and a point that the president had to make, and it was more profoundly serious,” she continued. “Because at this exact time next year, depending on what happens in November seven months from now, we can’t say for certain that there would even be a White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or even a free press, or even a White House Press Corps.”

The MSNBC host then shared a clip of President Joe Biden from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. While Biden ended his speech with a toast “to a free press,” Wallace claimed that the president’s toast “landed very differently this year.”

Source: MSNBC "This time next year I might not be sitting here."

She then suggested that she “might not be sitting here” in one year if Trump retakes the White House in November. “I’ve seen that toast a bunch of times, but it landed very differently this year, because depending what happens in November, seven months from right now, this time next year I might not be sitting here,” she said. “There might not be a White House Correspondents’ Dinner or free press.”

“While our democracy wouldn’t exactly fall apart immediately without it, the real threat looms larger,” Wallace concluded. “A candidate with outward disdain, not just for a free press, but for all our freedoms and for the rule of law itself.” Wallace’s startling suggestion on Monday came just two days after President Biden targeted ex-President Trump during his White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Source: MEGA President Biden suggested that Trump might target the “free press” if elected to another term in office in November.

President Biden suggested that Trump might target the "free press" if elected to another term in office in November. Biden also asked his audience to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment."

“The defeated former president has made no secret of his attack on our democracy,” Biden charged from the podium on Saturday night. “He said he wants to be a dictator on day one, and so much more.” “He tells supporters he is their revenge and retribution,” the current president continued. “When, in God’s name, have you ever heard another president say something like that? And he promised a bloodbath when he loses again. We have to take this seriously.”

“Eight years ago, it was written off as just Trump talk. But no longer. Not after Jan. 6. I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides,” Biden concluded. “I’m asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wallace and Biden’s recent remarks came just days after Trump issued a cryptic warning about his possible return to the presidency.

The embattled 45th president warned his critics to “be very careful with what they’re doing” now because “it comes back to bite.” “They don’t care. These people are radical lunatics,” Trump said during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday. “They don’t care, and they have to be very careful with what they’re doing because it comes back to bite.”

