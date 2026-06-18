EXCLUSIVE: Pals Push Morgan Wallen Into Anger Management Over Fears Hothead Country Star is a Ticking Time Bomb of Rage

"Morgan swore he'd learned his lesson and gotten his rage issues under control, but this proves he's full of baloney," said a source. "At a bare minimum, he needs anger management classes and a total reset."

The 33-year-old hitmaker shocked fans when he melted down during his concert on May 29 in Denver. A video posted on social media shows him having technical issues, walking over to the piano, angrily shoving it and flipping it over.

"Morgan says this has all been blown out of proportion. He claims that the piano flipped over by accident. But nobody's buying that," added the source.

It's not the first time Wallen, who shot to fame after competing on The Voice in 2014, has found himself in the hot seat.