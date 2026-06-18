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EXCLUSIVE: Pals Push Morgan Wallen Into Anger Management Over Fears Hothead Country Star is a Ticking Time Bomb of Rage

Morgan Wallen has been facing pressure to seek anger management as concerns grow over his temper.
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen has been facing pressure to seek anger management as concerns grow over his temper.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Time bomb Morgan Wallen has gone ka-blooey again – and pals are begging the country music hothead to get help controlling his temper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the latest incident, Wallen smashed a piano on stage, leaving former mentor Blake Shelton shaking his head in disbelief, according to insiders.

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Wallen's Temper Troubles Return

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Wallen has found himself in a lot of trouble over the years.
Source: MEGA

Wallen has found himself in a lot of trouble over the years.

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"Morgan swore he'd learned his lesson and gotten his rage issues under control, but this proves he's full of baloney," said a source. "At a bare minimum, he needs anger management classes and a total reset."

The 33-year-old hitmaker shocked fans when he melted down during his concert on May 29 in Denver. A video posted on social media shows him having technical issues, walking over to the piano, angrily shoving it and flipping it over.

"Morgan says this has all been blown out of proportion. He claims that the piano flipped over by accident. But nobody's buying that," added the source.

It's not the first time Wallen, who shot to fame after competing on The Voice in 2014, has found himself in the hot seat.

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Wallen's Controversies Keep Mounting

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Wallen faced renewed scrutiny following a series of past controversies, including his 2024 arrest in Nashville.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Wallen faced renewed scrutiny following a series of past controversies, including his 2024 arrest in Nashville.

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In 2021, a video surfaced of him using the N-word. He later apologized and claimed he was on a "72-hour bender."

In April 2024, he was arrested after throwing a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar, nearly hitting two police officers. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts and agreed to serve seven days in a DUI center, pay a $350 fine, and serve two years' probation. He's also made headlines for a bat-throwing prank.

And Wallen stirred controversy in March 2025 with his abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live stage as the show's credits rolled. "I was just ready to go home," he insisted.

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Friends Fear Morgan's Downward Spiral

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A source claimed Wallen's temper has left people around him 'walking on eggshells.'
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

A source claimed Wallen's temper has left people around him 'walking on eggshells.'

"Morgan's extremely cranky and constantly flies off the handle for no good reason. People are always walking on eggshells around him," said the source.

"Blake's very worried about the situation, even though he's kept his distance from Morgan for some time because he wanted to try the tough love approach. Now there's a real worry that Morgan is one step away from total implosion."

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