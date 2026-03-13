EXCLUSIVE: Monica Seles' Breathless Death Match — Inside Tennis Icon's Battle as She's Stricken With Incurable Respiratory Disease

The nine-time Grand Slam winner, who was nearly assassinated at age 19 when a crazed Graf fan stormed the court and stabbed Seles in the back with a nine-inch knife, is now 52 and battling myasthenia gravis.

Women's tennis legend Monica Seles – who defeated fellow great Steffi Graf a bunch of times – is now in a terrifying battle with an incurable, crippling breathing disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former court queen, who notched her first Grand Slam win – the French Open – when she was just 16 in 1990, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2022.

The condition can cause drooping eyelids, double vision, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, weakness in the arms and legs and even be life-threatening by attacking breathing.

Now, the gutsy tennis star is talking about bouncing back like she has throughout her life.

She said: "I had to, in tennis terms, I guess, reset – hard reset – a few times. I call my first hard reset when I came to the U.S. as a young 13-year-old [from Yugoslavia]. Didn't speak the language; left my family. It's a very tough time.

"Then, obviously, becoming a great player, it's a reset, too, because the fame, money, the attention, changes [everything], and it's hard as a 16-year-old to deal with all that.

"Then, obviously, my stabbing – I had to do a huge reset."