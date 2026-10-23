EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert Admits Throwing Drink at Nickelback Star

More than 15 years ago, a report claimed the Canadian musician "kept persisting" the three-time Grammy winner do shots with him at her 27th birthday party. At the time, he was quoted as supposedly saying that she "didn't have to be a b---ch about it," before she "grabbed a shot and threw it in his face."

The Somethin' Bad songbird, who's been married to former New York City cop Brendan McLoughlin since 2019, chirped that she was "nervous" to answer the question now.

But she ultimately admitted, "I threw moonshine in his face. I did do that." She also said the booze shower "wrecked" the rocker's carefully coiffed locks.

"It was a lot, and it was just a late night and no one was in their best state," the tough cookie recalled.