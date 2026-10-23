EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert Admits Throwing Drink at Nickelback Star
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Country star Miranda Lambert finally confirmed the long-standing rumor that she got into a bar fight with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kerosene singer, 42, made the confession during an episode of The New York Times' Popcast podcast after being asked whether it was true that she once "hit Chad Kroeger in the face."
Miranda Lambert Admits Throwing Moonshine in Rocker's Face
More than 15 years ago, a report claimed the Canadian musician "kept persisting" the three-time Grammy winner do shots with him at her 27th birthday party. At the time, he was quoted as supposedly saying that she "didn't have to be a b---ch about it," before she "grabbed a shot and threw it in his face."
The Somethin' Bad songbird, who's been married to former New York City cop Brendan McLoughlin since 2019, chirped that she was "nervous" to answer the question now.
But she ultimately admitted, "I threw moonshine in his face. I did do that." She also said the booze shower "wrecked" the rocker's carefully coiffed locks.
"It was a lot, and it was just a late night and no one was in their best state," the tough cookie recalled.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Doesn't Know Where She Stands With Rocker
When one of the co-hosts wondered whether the interaction was "playful," Lambert replied, "No. But I think ... I don't know if we're fine now, but I don't care."
Up until the sassy star dropped the bombshell, only Blake Shelton – her now ex-husband – had addressed the gossip, confirming some of the details about his then-wife in a 2014 interview.
Nashville hitmaker Shelton, now 50, shared when Lambert got heated enough, she would get into a bar tussle.
Blake Shelton Previously Hinted at Miranda Lambert's Feud With Rockstar
"People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars," Shelton explained. "One of them, I don't want to say the guy's name, but he's the lead singer of a very popular rock band."
But Shelton, who divorced Lambert in 2015 after four years of marriage and later wed pop singer Gwen Stefani in 2021, teased: "His initials are C.K."